Man charged with throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving engaged in ‘workplace violence,’ DA Rollins says

Rollins, who has refused to prosecute lower-level crimes to assure limited resources are focused on serious felonies, said the alleged actions of 21-year-old Cole Buckley and his personal history warrant charging him with a felony even though Irving, a former Boston Celtics, was not hit by the Dasani water bottle.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday the Braintree man charged with throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving Sunday night at TD Garden will be fully prosecuted by her office and must face the consequences of what she considers an act of workplace violence committed against the Brooklyn Nets player.

“This is different. We believe that this individual engaged in an act of unprovoked workplace violence ... This might have been a playoff game [but] Kyrie Irving was at work,” she told reporters following Buckley’s brief court appearance in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday.

Rollins also linked Buckley to a series of violent acts against NBA players around the country during the ongoing playoffs where fans are being allowed to attend in large numbers for the first time since last year.

“The last thing I want to say is, there is a growing, disturbing trend in the NBA in particular,” she said. “It is not lost on me that the NBA is overwhelmingly Black men where we have fans who are overwhelmingly white men who believe that they can engage in this type of behavior. It is not appropriate, and it certainly is not going to happen here in Suffolk County.”

Buckley’s lawyer, Stephen Neyman, filed paperwork asking Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott to divert the case out of the criminal justice system before Buckley was formally arraigned, a move that would have assured the 21-year-old University of Rhode Island student would not have an entry on his personal criminal history. But Rollins’s office objected and Sinnott allowed the prosecution to go forward.

Buckley pleaded not guilty on the single criminal charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon he faces and Judge Richard Sinnott ordered him released on the $500 cash bail imposed following his arrest. He was ordered to stay away from TD Garden. Buckley is due back in court Aug. 5, according to Rollins’s office.

He did not speak with reporters before or after his court appearance. Neyman also did not respond to a Globe request for a response to Rollins’ comments.

Buckley was wearing a blue suitcoat, collared shirt, and tie during his brief appearance. When Boston police arrested him moments after allegedly throwing the bottle, Buckley was wearing a Boston Celtics jersey with the name of NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, a fact that Rollins noted in her comments about the case.

“I will go out on a limb and say KG is more aligned with Kyrie Irving than a Cole Buckley,” Rollins said. “You know Cole Buckley did not throw a bottle at a Bruins game when we lost in overtime...Thank you Cole Buckley for not using a racial slur when he did this, but it’s not lost on me that he did this in a sport that is overwhelmingly Black.”

Another man arrested at the same game, 35-year-old William F. Leite of Oxford, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace. He was released on $100 cash bail set when he was taken into custody at TD Garden.

Rollins said she considered the alleged attack on a Boston police officer another example of violence in the workplace that she will not ignore.

“Police officers who were assaulted ... they were at work,” she said. “We do not condone that behavior.”

Leite was arrested after he allegedly challenged a number of Brooklyn Nets fans to a fight and then refused to leave the auditorium when ordered to do so by Garden security and a Boston police officer. He allegedly told police “I paid $40 for this ticket so I am not leaving” and told the officer “you are not strong enough to arrest me,’' according to reports filed in court.

Leite, who is described in police reports as standing 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 235 pounds, was taken into custody after struggling with Garden security and Boston police.

In court Wednesday morning, Leite’s attorney argued that he was “a good man [having] a bad day” when he was taken into custody Sunday evening. Leite lives with his 10-year-old daughter, his attorney said, and is a skilled construction worker.

“This was a night that he came into town to go the Garden to see a game, had too many, and made some bad decisions,” the attorney said.

Leite declined to comment and his attorney, who would not provide his name, did not respond to questions from reporters.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.