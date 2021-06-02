There’s a tight race to replace Sabina Matos on the Providence City Council

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I just want to point out that the Celtics were eliminated from the NBA playoffs before the Knicks. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 151,844 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 95 new cases since May 28. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.3 percent. The state announced four new deaths, bringing the total to 2,712. There were 49 people in the hospital, and 554,636 residents were fully vaccinated.

There’s less than one week until the special Democratic primary to fill the Providence City Council seat vacated by Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and the race is shaping up to be a close one.

Doris De Los Santos, Casandra Inez, Oscar Vargas, and Santos Javier are the four Democrats running to fill the Ward 15 seat for the rest of the term (the winner will have to run again next year for a four-year term).

There are no Republicans or third-party candidates in the race, so the June 8 primary will decide the next councilperson.

Ward 15 includes the Olneyville and Valley neighborhoods, along with a slice of Silver Lake.The candidates were required to file new campaign finance reports on Tuesday, so here’s a quick look at who is supporting each of them.

Doris De Los Santos

A familiar face in Providence politics, De Los Santos was a top aide to Matos when she was City Council president. Matos and her husband, Patrick Ward, each donated $1,000 to the campaign. De Los Santos also has the support of state Senator Sam Bell, the Providence firefighters’ union, and the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus. She has raised $22,000, including donations from Councilors Jo-Ann Ryan and Pedro Espinal, former state representative Aaron Regunberg, and Providence Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley.

Casandra Inez

A city school teacher, Inez has locked in strong progressive support from some of the top activists in Providence, including the Working Families Party. She has raised nearly $11,000 (and loaned herself $2,525), with donations from Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro, Liz Beretta Perik, and Councilwoman Rachel Miller.

Santos Javier

A first-time candidate, Javier has loaned himself $4,025, and his only reported donation came from Councilwoman Carmen Castillo. He’s well-known in Olneyville, having lived in the neighborhood for much of his life. He worked in finance for more than 15 years.

Oscar Vargas

A state Senate staffer, Vargas is back after losing to Matos in 2018. His backers include Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, state Senator Frank Ciccone, state Representatives Ramon Perez and Ray Hull, and Councilwoman Helen Anthony. He also received a donation from the Providence police union. Vargas’ latest campaign report wasn’t published as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, but he had raised nearly $8,000 and loaned himself $2,000 as of May 25.

Raymond Baccari, a young journalist in Providence, has done a nice job interviewing each candidate. You can watch each interview here: De Los Santos, Inez, Javier, and Vargas.

One key factor to keep an eye on: The race is expected to have a low turnout, but 646 mail ballot applications have been processed and there are already 104 emergency ballots, according to the Providence Board of Canvassers.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Masks are no longer required for any outdoor activities in Rhode Island, although the state is still encouraging residents to wear them in crowded settings if they aren’t fully vaccinated. Read more.

⚓ More than a month after the owner of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital threatened to shut down the two facilities after a dispute with state officials, Attorney General Peter Neronha said he is approving its hospital conversions act application, and with a new set of conditions. Read more.

⚓ A top advisor to Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is attempting to line up supporters for the commissioner by accusing critics of “racist commentary” and “character assassination.” Read more.

⚓ A University of Rhode Island student who was arrested Sunday night for assault at TD Garden is to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later today. Read more.

⚓ The Rhode Island State Investment Commission meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council is scheduled to release a report on charter schools in the state.

⚓ The House Judiciary Committee meets at 4 p.m. to discuss a bill that would end a requirement for legal notices to be published in a newspaper.

