Two-alarm blaze in Dedham sends firefighter to hospital, displaces two residents

One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a two-alarm blaze at a single-family Dedham home that also displaced two residents, fire officials said.

The firefighter is “fine” after being transported to an area hospital for an evaluation for heat exhaustion and dehydration, Lieutenant David Sheehan said. Dedham firefighters responded to the blaze at 355 Sprague St. in the town “right around midnight.”

The fire “seemed to start” around the attic area of the two-story home, Sheehan said. Firefighters did “a lot of work opening up the walls and the roof” battling the blaze, and stretched three hose lines to knock down the fire.