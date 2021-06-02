University of Rhode Island student dead after assault at Newport house party

Julian was injured in an altercation at a house party at 548 Thames St. in Newport on Sunday, police said.

Maximus Julian, 22, of Little Compton, R.I., succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Newport Police Department.

A University of Rhode Island student died after being assaulted at a house party in Newport, R.I., on Sunday, police said.

“As reported earlier this was an isolated incident due to an altercation at a house party and the community is not in danger,” police said in the statement. “The Newport Police Department is actively working on this case so the victim’s family can have closure to such a tragic and unnecessary incident.” No arrests have been reported in the case.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay for Julian’s funeral expenses. As of Wednesday more than $36,400 had been raised.

“Max Julian was in his last semester at the University of Rhode Island for business, and was about to graduate with high honors,” the GoFundMe page states. “Outside of school, he loved to ride BMX. Max also loved to go fishing, and worked on a commercial fishing boat out of Sakonnet Point in Little Compton, RI. Max was a shining light in the world, and will forever be remembered as being full of generosity, life and love.”

