After 29 days, advisers pull plug on Trump’s blog

On its last day, the site was commented on or shared on Facebook and Twitter just 1,500 times — a staggering drop for someone whose every tweet once garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions.

Upset by reports from The Washington Post and other outlets highlighting its measly readership and concerns that it could detract from a social media platform he wants to launch later this year, Trump ordered his team on Tuesday to put the blog out of its misery, advisers said.

Former president Donald Trump’s blog, celebrated by advisers as a ’'beacon of freedom’' that would keep him relevant in an online world he once dominated, is dead. It was 29 days old.

Trump still wants to launch some other platform — timing not yet determined — and didn’t like that this first attempt was mocked, according to a Trump adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about Trump’s plans.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller said that the ’'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’' blog ’'was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.’' CNBC first reported the blog’s demise.

Launched last month with a grand unveiling replete with an action-movie-style trailer that proclaimed, ’'In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises,’' the blog never secured more than a sliver of the spotlight Trump held before he was banned from every major social media site following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A Post analysis of online data late last month found that the site was attracting fewer visitors than the pet-adoption service Petfinder and the recipe site Delish. The blog’s prospects hadn’t improved since, even though Trump had taken to writing on it more, a new analysis of online data shows.

Three days after the Post report, Trump had released a statement saying his ’'very basic site’' was doing amazingly well, attracting greater attention than during the 2020 election campaign and that it would be doing even better had he not been banned by Facebook and Twitter, actions that denied him direct access to more than 88 million Twitter followers and 35 million Facebook followers.

In his statement, Trump, without citing a source, said that tens of millions of Trump supporters had stopped using Facebook and Twitter ’'because they’ve becoming ‘boring’ and nasty’' — a claim not backed up by the companies’ own data, which show that US usage has stayed steady or increased since Trump left office.

In March, Miller said the new Trump social media platform would be revealed within three months and draw ’'tens of millions of people’' to become ’'the hottest ticket’' in social media. ’'It’s going to completely redefine the game,’' he told Fox News.

But no details have been shared about it.





WASHINGTON POST

Top Democratic figure in Ariz. to run for governor

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state in Arizona who gained national attention for her stalwart defense of the state’s electoral system in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, announced Wednesday that she was running for governor, portraying herself as a pragmatic leader who does not back down in the face of criticism and threats.

Hobbs has become a frequent fixture on cable news shows since the fall — first as Arizona’s vote count continued for several days after Election Day in November, and again this spring as Republicans conducted a widely criticized audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County. Hobbs has repeatedly condemned the partisan recount as a dangerous threat to democracy and has assigned observers to track problems with the process.

“We did our job,” she said in a video announcing her bid. “They refused to do theirs. And there’s a lot more work to be done.”

In some ways, the recount has elevated Hobbs, who some polls suggest is the most popular statewide elected official. She joined a lawsuit to try to stop the recount, which has no official standing and will not change the state’s vote. She issued a scathing six-page letter detailing problems with the audit and has recommended that Maricopa County replace its voting machines and vote tabulators because of the lack of physical security and transparency around the process.

A campaign video announcing her run opens by referring to the attacks and death threats that she has faced in the wake of the election — including armed protesters showing up at her home.

“When you’re under attack, some would have you believe you have two choices: fight or give in. But there is a third option: get the job done,” Hobbs says in the video announcement. “I’m here to solve problems.”

NEW YORK TIMES

RNC threatens to pull out of debates hosted by nonpartisan group





The Republican National Committee is threatening to advise its future presidential candidates not to participate in debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates if the nonpartisan organization does not address a litany of complaints detailed in a letter Tuesday.

The letter, signed by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, reprises many of former president Trump’s complaints about the commission and decisions it made last year as it sought to negotiate the pandemic, including Trump contracting the coronavirus.

The RNC complaints include the commission’s decision to hold a virtual debate, which Trump withdrew from, and plans to put plexiglass between the candidates at a subsequent debate.

The latter plan was scuttled after Trump raised objections “thanks to his background in television,” McDaniel wrote. If he hadn’t, she said, candidates would have seen their own reflections resulting in “a surprising and awkward distraction.”

In the letter, McDaniel “strongly encourages” the commission to take several actions, including pledging to host at least one debate before early voting begins in any state and instituting term limits for commission members.

“If not, the RNC will have no choice but to advise future Republican candidates against participating in CPD-hosted debates, and the RNC will look for other options for its candidates to debate the issues before the American people in a neutral and nonpartisan forum,” McDaniel said.

She gave the commission a deadline of July 31 to respond.

WASHINGTON POST