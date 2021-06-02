100 confirmed cases, 3 deaths, and 29,161 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The state also reported 3 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,523.

Experts and officials say the protection from the state’s massive vaccination campaign is kicking in, and the pandemic here is subsiding. Coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizaitions have dropped dramatically since the peak of the second surge early this year.

“Here in Massachusetts we have watched week over week over the course of the past five months, as the more people got vaccinated ... the fewer people got sick, the fewer people got hospitalized, and the fewer people passed away,” Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday at a briefing.

The DPH said 5,431 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 216 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 24,906 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 22.9 million. New antigen tests were completed for 4,352 people, bringing that total to 1,336,739.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 0.69 percent.

The department said the rate would be 0,98 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The number of new vaccinations reported Wednesday was greater than on Tuesday, when 13,904 were reported. The new vaccinations brought the total to 7,891,577.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.5 percent of the 9,232,890 doses shipped to providers in the state so far.

The total shots administered included 4,197,598 first shots and 3,441,767 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 252,212 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,693,979.

Amanda Kaufman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.