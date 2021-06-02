Tampa man pleads guilty to felony in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

In admitting to the stiffest felony count charged by prosecutors against individuals not otherwise accused of conspiracy or violence in the Capitol riot, Hodgkins faces a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months under federal guidelines. His sentencing is poised to become a test case watched by other defendants deciding whether to accept pleas, several defense lawyers said.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, did not enter a cooperation deal with prosecutors, and he is not accused of any other wrongdoing or involvement with extremist groups.

A Tampa man who carried a Trump flag into the well of the Senate on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of storming the Capitol to obstruct Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“I have decided that I will accept this plea offer, and I will plead guilty to charge one,” Hodgkins told US District Judge Randolph D. Moss.

Hodgkins’s attorney, Patrick Leduc, said he would seek a lower sentence at a sentencing hearing as soon as July 19, and he asked the judge to waive a $7,500 to $75,000 fine because his client also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution for his share of riot damage to the Capitol.

Prosecutor Mona Sedky estimated damage to the Capitol at $1.5 million — the first time prosecutors have given a public cost estimate.

“There’s no justification for January 6. That’s why he is standing up and entering a plea of guilty. He acknowledges what he did was wrong, and there’s no excuses for it,” Leduc said afterward.

“Paul is an Eagle Scout with no prior record, a working Joe who is a crane operator at a steel processing plant,” who spent 15 minutes inside the Capitol, Leduc said, adding, “We agree with this standard, and we hope they maintain it in the future.”

Prosecutors agreed to drop four misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct in the restricted Capitol building and grounds. They also agreed to give Hodgkins credit for accepting responsibility, pleading in a timely manner, and paying compensation.

Hodgkins is one of about 450 defendants federally charged in the riots, which authorities said contributed to five deaths, assaults on nearly 140 police, and the evacuation of a joint session of Congress.

Nearly half the defendants face only misdemeanor charges likely to carry no prison time for first offenders. However, about 200 are charged with obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and are accused of intending to impede or interfere with Congress’s confirmation of the electoral vote count. The charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

Meanwhile, another alleged Capitol rioter, Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the Arkansas man who was captured on Jan. 6 with his feet on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, is asking for some help with his legal fees. In exchange for a contribution of $100 or more, Barnett will give back “a token of his appreciation,” according to a fund-raising website: a signed photo of him inside the speaker’s office during the failed insurrection.

“Richard will send you an autographed picture of him sitting in Pelosi’s office personally addressed to whomever you like,” the fund-raiser says.

The website for Barnett, 60, who faces multiple federal charges as part of the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol, also says that Barnett would e-mail a copy of the court filing that resulted in his release from jail while awaiting trial for a contribution of $25 or more. The fund-raiser, first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, boasts that the photo of Barnett inside Pelosi’s office, one of the more shocking images in a day filled with them, turned him into “the face of the new anti-Federalist movement.”

“We will not go gently into that good night,” the website says.

The threat of heavy jail time led to the first guilty plea stemming from Jan. 6 by Jon Ryan Schaffer, described in court documents as a founding member of the Oath Keepers. Schaffer agreed on April 16 to cooperate fully with prosecutors and is among at least 19 members of the right-wing group whose members or associates have been charged with planning for violence in the Capitol attack.

Schaffer, 53, a guitarist and songwriter for the heavy metal band Iced Earth, could face roughly four years in prison, although if his cooperation is valuable to prosecutors in other cases, he might be able to shave a significant amount of time off that sentence.

Hodgkins was arrested Feb. 16 after FBI agents said they identified him in photos and video footage taken of rioters inside the Capitol building.

The FBI cited closed-circuit Senate video and other video published by the New Yorker magazine showing Hodgkins in the Senate chamber holding a red, white, and blue “Trump 2020″ flag and wearing a dark Trump T-shirt as he stood next to the Senate dais.