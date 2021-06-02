A Texas valedictorian scrapped her approved graduation speech to denounce the state’s abortion law

As Smith started to speak, she pulled a piece of paper from her graduation gown and began: “As we leave high school we need to make our voices heard.”

Instead, Smith took to the podium on Sunday before a football field of socially distanced graduates to denounce a recent abortion bill signed into law in the state, describing the measure as “dehumanizing.”

Paxton Smith, the valedictorian at a Texas high school, was set to speak about TV content and media during the 2021 graduation ceremony in a speech that was approved by school administrators.

While she said she initially had other plans for the Lake Highlands High School address, “under light of recent events, it feels wrong to talk about anything but what is currently affecting me and millions of other women in this state.”

Smith cited the recent passage of the so-called “heartbeat bill,” which was signed into law last month by Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott. The bill bans abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks, and before many women even know they are pregnant. Similar bills in other states have been struck down by federal judges in recent years, though anti-abortion advocates hope the newly cemented conservative majority on the Supreme Court will soon lay the legal groundwork for such laws to survive.

“Before they have a chance to decide if they are emotionally, physically, and financially stable enough to carry out a full-term pregnancy, before they have the chance to decide if they can take on the responsibility of bringing another human being into the world, that decision is made for them by a stranger,” Smith said. “A decision that will affect the rest of their lives is made by a stranger.”

“I have dreams and hopes and ambitions,” she continued. “Every girl graduating today does. And we have spent our entire lives working towards our future, and without our input and without our consent, our control over that future has been stripped away from us. I am terrified that if my contraceptives fail, I am terrified that if I am raped, then my hopes and aspirations and dreams and efforts for my future will no longer matter. I hope that you can feel how gut-wrenching that is. I hope you can feel how dehumanizing it is to have the autonomy over your own body taken away from you.”

Smith said she chose to speak about the bill “on a day as important as this … on a day where you are most inclined to listen to a voice like mine — a woman’s voice — to tell you that this is a problem.”

“I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights, a war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your sisters, a war on the rights of your daughters. We cannot stay silent,” she concluded.

Smith’s speech was met with cheers and applause from the audience, according to a video clip of the address. A few of those seated on the stage behind her, some of whom appeared to be school officials, had more muted responses and did not react.

A clip of Smith’s speech has been viewed 2.3 million times on Twitter.

Two days after the speech, Smith told Dallas-based D Magazine that the attention she’s getting feels “great” and also “a little weird.”

“Whenever I have opinions that can be considered political or controversial, I keep them to myself because I don’t like to gain attention for that kind of stuff,” she told the publication. “But I’m glad that I could do something, and I’m glad that it’s getting attention. It just feels weird for me personally, that I’m linked to the attention that the speech got.”

Smith’s move earned praise from former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who thanked her for “not staying silent.”

Watch Smith’s speech here:

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.