Group’s therapy sessions with BPS students under scrutiny

The article “Boston Public Schools allowed students to be subjected to unorthodox therapy for years” (Page A1, May 27) mentioned the Boston Student Advisory Council’s impressive slate of policy wins and influence in the district, but victories did not translate to resources. Students fought for “counselors, not cops” for more than a decade, and Re-evaluation Counseling, or RC, meetings were introduced to provide an emotional outlet. Since then, the district has squeezed input from the advisory council, using the group as a rubber stamp then discarding their best suggestions, while satisfied that essentially no-cost RC was there to help students deal with the maddening “politics” of the district and oppressions they faced daily.

Jenny Sazama of Youth on Board should face accountability for the harm she caused students, but she is not the true villain of this story. A school district that rewards and operates on white supremacy is the villain. A district where officials turn a blind eye to a program that they know is problematic is the villain.

If Boston Public Schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius wants to be any kind of hero, she needs to go further than declaring that only qualified counselors will oversee mental health services in the district. She must actually provide the services that council members have pleaded for, not just to affected members but to all BPS students.

Caitlin Donnelly

Somerville

The writer was a Youth on Board staff member from 2012 to 2018.





‘I learned so much in RC that I still use every day’

I would like to say I am sorry to the high school students who feel they were coerced to participate in Re-evaluation Counseling while they served as representatives of their schools. There are far too many places where we are pressured by people with more authority than we have, and it is almost always objectionable. As an alumna of RC who is almost 80, I would like to offer that what they experienced represents a mistake, in that it is not what the organization of RC would want them to have experienced. Mistakes are as common in this world as pressure and coercion are.

I learned so much in RC that I still use every day to understand and work with myself and other people. I rely on my belief in the essential goodness of other people that I got from RC; it helped, for example, when caring for a difficult dying relative. It helps me to have learned what a major hurt racism is and how much the ways we have been hurt can get in our way. It helps me as I persist with women in my age group as we struggle to take our place in the #MeToo movement, where we belong along with the younger ones.

I went on to receive a master’s in counseling psychology after my 15 years in RC, and I learned a lot of fascinating theory about human beings, none of it any better than RC theory.

Joyce Thompson

Arlington





Let’s have a complete audit of every contract with Boston School Committee

I have read with great interest the recent exposé of the activities of Jenny Sazama while under contract to the Boston Public Schools (”Cassellius expands probe of therapy,” Page A1, May 28). I write as a former member of the Boston City Council who dealt with 10 School Committee budgets, as the father of three daughters, and as the author, now almost 50 years ago, of the original Student Advisory Committee legislation. No one, and I mean no one, ever anticipated that public dollars would be used in such a fashion under the guise of empowering bright young people.

It is time to have a complete audit of every contract entered into by the Boston School Committee, perhaps excluding those for textbooks and fuel oil.

We should not spend tax dollars on any activities other than those that advance the education of our children. If vendors cannot prove that they have advanced the ability of our children to learn, then the contract should not be automatically reauthorized, as appears to have been the case with this contract for many years.

Lawrence S. DiCara

Boston





Group leader should be recognized for making young people’s voices heard

I have been involved in Re-evaluation Counseling for many years. In this process, two people share time with each other without advice or argument, and each person can then begin to sort out their thoughts and work toward solutions for issues they may face. When being listened to, people may express feelings of grief, upset, fear, joy, or simply new thoughts about whatever issue is before them. It is a common-sense tool that has been useful in my life, especially in the eight years when I was serving in the Maine Senate.

While I don’t know Jenny Sazama in her role with Youth on Board, since it is separate from Re-evaluation Counseling, I do know that she has helped ensure that young people’s voices are heard in the institutions and organizations that make decisions about their lives. This is a good thing. Her advocacy for young people should not be overlooked or denigrated.

Beth Edmonds

Freeport, Maine

The writer was president of the Maine Senate from 2004 to 2008.