Advice to Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon: Do not be ultra-conservative with puck

It was a tie, and Chicago’s only goal was a gift. In a scoreless third period, Islanders defenseman Gord Dineen sent what the Chicago Tribune’s game report called a “blind, backhanded clearing shot” past his stunned netminder, Billy Smith .

Bruce Cassidy suited up for 37 NHL games in his playing career, all with the Blackhawks, one of them in the Nassau Coliseum.

“I had never seen something like that. I’ve seen a lot of own goals, guys around the front of their net sort of make plays where they try to clear it, but this went right by the goalie,” Cassidy said. “Troy Murray got credited for the goal. Probably the easiest goal he ever scored in his life.”

As Bruins coach, Cassidy is excited to experience the last days of the old Coliseum, which will turn out the lights after this postseason. Game 3 on Thursday (7:30 p.m., NBCSN) is also a chance to steer one of his defenseman, Jeremy Lauzon, past a gaffe that decided Game 2.

“He’s going to make some good ones and other ones that could have been better,” Cassidy said of Lauzon, whose misfire on a cross-ice pass led to a breakaway OT winner by Islanders grinder Casey Cizikas in Game 2. “We’ll keep encouraging him and working with him. He’s a great kid. He’ll be in there tomorrow night and hopefully he helps us win.”

Cassidy’s advice to Lauzon, who paired with Connor Clifton at Wednesday’s practice in Brighton, was to worry about defending first, blocking shots and parrying pucks. His stick positioning on the penalty kill, which led to a PPG by Jean-Gabriel Pageau, was another teaching point. What Lauzon should not do, according to Cassidy, is be ultra-conservative with the puck.

“He’s a confident kid,” Cassidy said. “If you watch him, he tries plays out there. More than most that have his experience level. I’m not worried about that part of it. I think the message to Jeremy for the most part is now, moving forward, listen, we’re all onto Game 3. Game 2 is over. Be true to your identity, and that is in the simplest terms, you have to be at your best to keep pucks out of our net.

“There are guys that survive in the league that stay in their comfort zone and do what they do best, but I think for the most part, if you want to get the best out of any player, you have to allow them some rope,” Cassidy said. “Not so much that they trip over it or strangle themselves, but try some things and see what they can get away with and where they fit in.”

Smith to play Game 3?

Craig Smith looked every bit his usual self on Wednesday. He zipped around the ice in Brighton during drills, chomping on gum and whipping hard snapshots at Jeremy Swayman. After sending a 2 on 1 pass into David Pastrnak’s skates during a drill, he angrily smacked a puck against the boards.

Cassidy loved it. He wasn’t sure what he would get from Smith, whose lower-body injury cost him Game 2.

“He looks a lot better,” Cassidy said. “That’s a good development for us. We weren’t sure, to be honest with you. But he made it through the entire practice, did a little work early. That’s a positive. Obviously, tomorrow morning, let’s see if there’s any residual effect. If not, I assume he’ll be in the lineup.”

With Smith off the No. 2 unit, Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk had some good looks, registering the highest expected goals for rating (0.97, per Natural Stat Trick) of any Bruins line.

“We all had some pretty good looks,” said DeBrusk, who said skating with the speedy Hall was “kind of a similar vibe” to when playing with Rick Nash as a rookie.

“I had a good look in front of the net. Hallsy had two, one in overtime. Krech had one in the slot as well. It’s all about production, but I thought we did well considering.”

If Smith returns for Game 3, Cassidy said DeBrusk would stay in. He would likely replace Karson Kuhlman on the No. 3 line.

DeBrusk fine ‘warranted’

DeBrusk didn’t have an issue handing over $5,000 for his cross-check on Scott Mayfield in Game 2.

“It was warranted,” said DeBrusk, who had not been fined before. “Got my stick in a dangerous position there in front. Kind of realized it as the play was going on. Obviously he went down pretty hard and was able to come back, and it didn’t necessarily hurt him.

“It’s one of those things where it’s the heat of the battle in front of the net. Lost where my stick was. I understand that’s obviously not OK. It won’t happen again.”

Miller not ready to return

Defenseman Kevan Miller is “not ready” to return, Cassidy said, from the Dmitry Orlov hit in Game 4 of the Washington series. He has yet to practice since … Jakub Zboril (upper body), who skated in a regular jersey, is “getting closer, if we go down that road, down the road” … Tuukka Rask will start Game 3, despite Rask’s recent acknowledgement he is less than 100 percent. “He’s fine,” Cassidy said. “Tuukka’s been ready to go every playoff game. There’s no issue there. Someone asked me the other day, I think he just, like a lot of guys, there’s a few things here or there or he said something. He’s ready to go. He practiced in full today and he’ll be in the net tomorrow night” … Islanders coach Barry Trotz once again said Oliver Wahlstrom is “getting closer” to a return … Once Nassau, circa 1972, closes, Madison Square Garden (1968) and the Saddledome in Calgary (1983) will be the only buildings older than 30 years. “I love the old buildings,” Cassidy said. “I know that listen, things progress. You build newer stuff with more amenities, better amenities, revenue-generating and that. I still have a fondness for those old buildings, seeing all the sweaters hanging from those Islander teams I watched play a lot growing up. I think it’ll be loud. Should be. It’s playoffs. Hope it is. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.