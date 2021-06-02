Broadcaster Bob Brenly apologizes for comment about Marcus Stroman

"I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future.”

“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong," Brenly, a former Diamondbacks manager, said in a statement Wednesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly issued an apology for a comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s head covering that the right-hander said had racist undertones.

Advertisement

Brenly, working for Bally Sports Arizona, made the remark about Stroman's headwear during the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks' 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona.

“Pretty sure that’s the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.

Stroman, after learning of Brenly's comments, tweeted after the game: “Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!”

Stroman, who is Black, also retweeted several responses, some in support, others with racist taunts.

“I was very disappointed when I heard it,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said during a video call Wednesday. “If it was like a joke or something, I didn’t get it and a lot of people didn’t get it. I think it’s completely inappropriate.”

Nationals’ Strasburg placed on 10-day IL with neck strain

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain before Wednesday night’s game at Atlanta.

Strasburg flew to Washington to be examined on Wednesday after he complained of tightness in his shoulder and neck in Tuesday night’s 11-6 win over the Braves. The 32-year-old was pulled after only 1 1/3 innings.

Strasburg’s injury adds more stress to an already thin Nationals rotation. Left-hander Jon Lester was to start Wednesday night’s game on only three days’ rest.

Advertisement

Manager Dave Martinez said he and his staff were “banging our heads now trying to figure out something for Sunday” when Strasburg was scheduled to make his next start at Philadelphia.

Four minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances

Four minor league pitchers have been suspended this season by Major League Baseball after being caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs, signaling a stronger crackdown in the game’s feeder system than in the big leagues during a historically dominant stretch by pitchers.

The use of homebrewed tacky substances — mixtures often involve sunscreen and rosin — is suspected to have spiked in recent seasons as pitchers have learned the extent to which illicit sticky stuff can increase the spin rates on their fastballs, making the pitches more effective.

Many believe the proliferation of those grip aids is partially responsible for baseball’s offensive freefall. There have been six no-hitters this season, one shy of the record since 1900, and the league’s .236 batting average was the lowest through May 31 since 1968.

MLB has increased oversight in the majors with efforts to inspect more baseballs this season, but the data collection has not led to penalties for players. Suspensions at the big league level are subject to bargaining with the players association. Minor league players don’t have a union.

White Sox right-hander Marcus Evey of Low-A Kannapolis was the first, receiving a 10-game ban from MLB after he was ejected from a May 13 game when umpires discovered a foreign substance. Three more players were suspended 10 games after being busted last weekend — Sal Biasi of High-A Winston Salem in the White Sox system, Kai-Wei Teng of High-A Eugene with the San Francisco Giants, and Mason Englert of Low-A Down East with the Texas Rangers.

Advertisement

Baez, Rizzo lead surging Cubs past Padres 6-1

Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games. Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie and posted a second-straight multihit game after missing the previous six with back tightness... Francisco Lindor had three hits and scored the winning run in the ninth inning in the Mets’ 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was just his second three-hit game of the season and lifted his batting average to .209, his highest mark since April 27. Lindor snapped a 6-6 tie by scoring on Pete Alonso’s single in the ninth. He was at the center of a Mets attack that collected 16 hits, one short of tying a season high. James McCann homered and drove in four, and New York’s second through fifth hitters — Lindor, McCann, Alonso, Kevin Pillar, and Dominic Smith — were a combined 13 of 24 with six RBIs.

Advertisement



