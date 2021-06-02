Bruins’ Craig Smith might play Game 3 Thursday

Cassidy loved it. He wasn’t sure what he would get from Smith, whose lower-body injury cost him Game 2.

Smith looked every bit his usual self on Wednesday. He zipped around the ice in Brighton during drills, chomping on gum and whipping hard snapshots at Jeremy Swayman. After sending a 2 on 1 pass into David Pastrnak’s skates during a drill, he angrily smacked a puck against the boards.

“He looks a lot better,” Cassidy said. “That’s a good development for us. We weren’t sure, to be honest with you. But he made it through the entire practice, did a little work early. That’s a positive. Obviously, tomorrow morning, let’s see if there’s any residual effect. If not, I assume he’ll be in the lineup.”

With Smith off the No. 2 unit, Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk had some good looks, registering the highest expected goals for rating (0.97, per Natural Stat Trick) of any Bruins line.

“We all had some pretty good looks,” said DeBrusk, who said skating with the speedy Hall was “kind of a similar vibe” to when playing with Rick Nash as a rookie.

“I had a good look in front of the net. Hallsy had two, one in overtime. Krech had one in the slot as well. It’s all about production, but I thought we did well considering.”

If Smith returns for Game 3, Cassidy said DeBrusk would stay in. He would likely replace Karson Kuhlman on the No. 3 line.

