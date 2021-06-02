Danny Ainge resigns as Celtics president of basketball operations; Brad Stevens to move up

“Danny has made all the difference over the past 18 years,” Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said in a statement. “Our record of winning percentage and playoff victories is near the top of the league during that time. He has always been a relentless competitor and a winner.

Twelve hours after the Celtics’ frustrating season came to an end with a playoff loss to the Nets, a series of sweeping and stunning moves reshaped the franchise’s future at the top. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge retired Wednesday after an 18-year run at the helm, and he will be replaced by head coach Brad Stevens.

“Red Auerbach told us Danny is ‘lucky,’ and he was right, but a lot of the luck came from his intense drive and his incredible basketball insights.

“Turning to Brad is a natural next step, since we have built a partnership over the past eight years, and he is a special basketball mind. We want him to lead us into the next great era of Celtics basketball.”

Ainge will continue to work with the team during the transition period, and the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Ainge, 62, for years has been viewed as one of the most shrewd and powerful executives in the NBA, known especially for his string of trades that flipped heavily in Boston’s favor, including the 2013 deal in which franchise cornerstones Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were sent to the Nets and an avalanche of future first-round picks was received in return. That haul ultimately led to the acquisitions of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Ainge suffered a heart attack in May 2019 that the team officially described as mild, but league sources have indicated it was more serious than the franchise let on. But he recovered and continued on.

Ainge said his decision to step down wasn’t directly related to his health, but after the heart attack, he “started thinking about what I was doing with my life.”

Ainge said he doesn’t know whether he’ll try to find a new front office job or make this a true retirement.

“I don’t know what my future holds,” he said in a press conference Wednesday. “I don’t have any plans right now. ... My goal is to get Brad up to speed on the draft. Like I said, our whole staff will be able to help and try to make this transition, and put the Celtics in as good a place as we can be. And I’ll think about the future somewhere in the future.”

The past few years have been difficult. Despite the large collection of draft picks that Ainge amassed, the Celtics were mostly unable to parlay them into something bigger. Trade deadlines and offseasons passed with the Celtics consistently getting close to a big deal that never transpired, and Ainge struggled to find difference-making players in the draft since adding Brown and Tatum.

“Helping guide this organization has been the thrill of a lifetime,” Ainge said in a statement, “and having worked side-by-side with him since he’s been here, I know we couldn’t be in better hands than with Brad guiding the team going forward.

“I’m grateful to ownership, all of my Celtics colleagues, and the best fans in basketball for being part of the journey.”

Last week, prior to returning to Boston in front of fans for the first time since his departure two years ago, former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving spoke about dealing with racism during his time in Boston. Two days later, in an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Ainge said that the Celtics take claims such as those seriously, but then added, “I never heard any of that, from any player that I’ve ever played with in my 26 years in Boston. I never heard that before from Kyrie and I talked to him quite a bit.”

Ainge’s comments were viewed by some as dismissive of Irving’s claims. Also, Celtics guard Marcus Smart has spoken publicly about facing racism during his time with the team.

One of Ainge’s boldest, most stunning moves came in 2013, when he plucked Stevens from Butler University and installed him as coach.

Stevens quickly emerged as one of the NBA’s brighter minds. The Celtics appeared to be in the beginning of a lengthy rebuild when he arrived, but he led the team to a 354-282 record, including seven consecutive playoff appearances, three of which ended in the Eastern Conference finals.

But he made no secret of the fact that this past year has been incredibly trying for him and his team, as it has for so much of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Celtics were in third place in the Eastern Conference last year before the season was shuttered because of the coronavirus.

The league restarted in the Orlando bubble last summer, and while Stevens frequently complimented the high level of basketball in that setting, he also made it clear how challenging it was for the players and staffers to be separated from their families for such an extended time.

This season, the Celtics dealt with intense and constant COVID-19 protocols but were walloped by the virus nonetheless, with Tatum, Robert Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Evan Fournier all sidelined with varying degrees of symptoms. Through it all, Stevens emphasized that the challenges of guiding a team through the ordeal were great.

Now, he will move to the front office, where a new task awaits.

“I’m grateful to ownership and to Danny for trusting me with this opportunity,” Stevens said in a statement. “I’m excited to tackle this new role, starting with a wide ranging and comprehensive search for our next head coach.

“I love the Celtics, and know the great honor and responsibility that comes with this job. I will give it everything I have to help us be in position to consistently compete for championships.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.