EMass girls’ lacrosse: Wellesley’s Maja Desmond headlines Players of the Week

Morgan Dardia, Barnstable — A 23-save performance in a 13-5 win over Sandwich was a statement performance for the senior goaltender. Her only higher save total this season was a 31-save performance the last time Barnstable and Sandwich met in May.

Maja Desmond, Wellesley — After Needham went up 4-3 at halftime on Tuesday, the senior recorded four second-half goals to complete a comeback for the undefeated Raiders (9-0) and take home an 11-7 win. She also added six draw controls. Earlier in the week, the Dartmouth commit tallied two goals and three assists in a 14-2 win over Framingham.

Maddie Erskine, Marblehead — The Vermont-bound senior recorded an all-around effort in a 13-2 win over Winthrop on Monday with 6 goals, 2 assists, 3 ground balls, and 5 draw controls. She added two goals and two assists in a 16-1 win over Saugus on Thursday.