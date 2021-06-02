Game 55: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

After dropping the first two games of their series with the Astros, the Red Sox will look to get their bats going Wednesday at Houston.
The offense has struggled, limited to just three runs on five hits in the two losses.
Nick Pivetta will get the start and will look to remain perfect with the Red Sox. He is 8-0 with a 3.53 ERA in 12 starts since joining the team last season.
Lineups
RED SOX (32-22): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-0, 3.86 ERA)
ASTROS (30-24): TBA
Pitching: LHP Framber Valdez (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Valdez: Bogaerts 1-1, Devers 0-1, Gonzalez 0-0, Hernández 2-4, Santana 0-1, Vázquez 0-1.
Astros vs. Pivetta: Altuve 1-3, Bregman 1-1, Díaz 1-5, Gurriel 1-3.
Stat of the day: Martinez, Bogaerts and Devers are a combined 0-for-21 with 12 strikeouts in the first two games of the series.
Notes: Pivetta is one of two starters in the majors with at least six wins and no losses this year, along with Kevin Gausman of the San Francisco Giants. Pivetta leads Red Sox starters in strikeouts (59) and opponent batting average (.215). In his only start against the Astros, he allowed five runs on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings in a 5-0 home loss with the Phillies on July 25, 2017 … Valdez is making his second start of the season.
