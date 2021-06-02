Governor Baker honors Boston College women’s lacrosse team following national championship

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker honored the Boston College women’s lacrosse team, which won the NCAA championship on Sunday, at the State House on Wednesday.
The Eagles claimed their first national championship on Sunday by defeating third-seeded Syracuse 16-10. The long-awaited title followed losses in the title game in the past three seasons.
Seven players scored in BC’s win, and they outscored the Orange 7-2 in the second half.
Senior attacker Charlotte North finished her dominant season with a six-goal performance, setting the NCAA record for goals in a single tournament with 31 and goals in a single season with 102. North is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, given to the best player in women’s college lacrosse.
The Eagles had five players named to the NCAA all-tournament team: junior attacker Jenn Medjid, junior goalkeeper Rachel Hall, freshman midfielder Belle Smith, sophomore midfielder Hollie Schleicher, and North, who earned Most Outstanding player.
Coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein, who is in her eighth season at BC, also won three national championships as a player at Northwestern.
