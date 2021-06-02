Nauset baseball beats Barnstable to keep perfect season alive

Nauset stayed perfect after earning a 6-3 victory in Orleans behind strong performances by junior Noah Clarke (2-for-2, 4 RBIs, 2 walks) and ace Kurt Thomas, who pitched six innings before sophomore Brady Miller tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save.

The unbeaten Warriors were excited to host the Red Hawks at Eldredge Park after earning a hard-fought 12-9 victory when the Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division rivals met May 14 at Barnstable.

The Nauset Regional baseball team had been eyeing Wednesday’s game against Barnstable for the past two weeks.

“It’s been a great journey,” said Thomas, a senior who will attend Central Connecticut. “This has definitely been the best year out of my four years at Nauset. We jell really well as a team and we’re having a lot of fun winning games.”

Clarke finished with a pair of two-run singles, the first of which gave Nauset (8-0) a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Barnstable starter Casey Proto walked the first three batters he faced. Dillon White made it 3-0 in the second inning, scoring on an overthrow on his steal of third.

Proto was replaced by Sheamus Walsh with two outs in the second inning after struggling to find his command.

Barnstable (6-2) cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth when Alex Joyce and Vinny DiGiacomo plated runs with back-to-back sacrifice flies, but Nauset bounced right back in the bottom half of the frame. Clarke roped a single down the left field line that scored Ethan Keeney and Wylder Hart for a 5-2 lead.

“It means a lot,” Clarke said. “These guys are my brothers — I’ve got to do it for them. When I’m up there, I’ve got to execute.”

Thomas (6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BBs, 7Ks) had little trouble preserving the lead. The only Red Hawks to record multiple hits were juniors Will Jones (2-for-4, run) and Braden Burke (2-for-3, run), who each had two singles. Burke made it 5-3 when he plated Jones with a one-out single in the fifth.

“I didn’t think I had my best curveball today — I wasn’t really throwing it for strikes — but my fastball really showed up when I needed it,” Thomas said. “That’s kind of what got me through it.”

Thomas brought Keeney (1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs) home for an insurance run with a hard-hit infield single in the sixth before Miller closed the door in the seventh.

Nauset coach Kevin Curtin said Wednesday’s victory was a good representation of the success the team’s experienced thus far.

“We have two frontline pitchers that keep us in every game, Kurt and Brady, and we have depth,” he said.

The win has the team’s ace eyeing a deep postseason run.

“We’re playing for the league title and once we get that, we’ll be playing for the [Division 2] state championship,” Thomas said.

Baseball

Arlington 3, Belmont 2 — Junior Josh Garner singled in the tying run in the top of the sixth, came around to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save as the Spy Ponders (7-1) clinched at least a share of the Middlesex Liberty title. Zach Zimmerman pitched six innings of four-hit ball, fanning three, and Chris Kelly was 3-for-4.

Abington 10, Norwell 0 — Junior Owen Haggerty belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to put the mercy rule into effect and seal the South Shore win for the Green Wave (6-2). Brady Cristoforo tossed five hitless innings for the win.

Bishop Fenwick 10, Essex Tech 0 — The Crusaders (7-5) won the nonleague matchup behind the pitching of Anthony Marino (5 innings, 7 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed) and Dan Reddick (2-for-4), who drove in five runs.

Boston Latin 3, Weston 2 — A seventh-inning RBI from Brendan Norton pushed the visitors in front of the host Wildcats, and JB Hankwitz pitched a scoreless final frame to register the save in the Dual County League win for the Wolfpack (8-3).

Braintree 13, Natick 5 — Chase Cahill (2-for-5, 5 RBIs) belted a grand slam to power the 15th-ranked Wamps (9-3) to the Bay State Conference win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 5, Martha’s Vineyard 4 — The Dolphins (2-9) held off a late rally from MV for the Cape & Islands win. Cam Cavatorta (1-for-2, RBI, run scored) saved a run with a diving catch to end the sixth inning, and Jaryd Pineau (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs) plated two runs for the hosts.

Dover-Sherborn 5, Millis 4 — The Raiders (4-7) registered a walkoff Tri-Valley win when Curtis Bowman (2 hits, 3 RBIs) plated the winning run.

Georgetown 6, Rockport 0 — Pitchers Nick Gaeta and Rob Popielski combined to allow three hits in a Cape Ann League shutout of the Vikings. Gaeta and Jake Thompson had two RBIs apiece for the Royals (3-8).

Malden 7, Everett 4 — Shai Cohen picked up his first Greater Boston League win, allowing just three hits over four innings pitched. Sophomore Brandon McMahon came in for relief for the Golden Tornadoes (2-4), striking out seven in 2⅔ scoreless innings. Senior captain Liam Jordan had a two-run triple in the top of the fifth inning to put Malden up 5-4.

Mashpee 9, Hull 2 — Georgetown-bound senior Willie Baker struck out 16 and allowed just three hits in a complete-game win for the Falcons (7-4) in the South Shore League.

Medfield 7, Westwood 1 — Senior Sam Palmer was 4-for-5, knocked in three runs, and fired five innings of two-hit ball for the No. 9 Warriors (11-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Mystic Valley 6, KIPP Academy 2 — Junior Tyler Santoro drove in two runs and struck out 10 batters for the Eagles (8-1) in the Commonwealth win at Fraser Field in Lynn.

North Attleborough 12, Foxborough 6 — Danny Curran struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings and the Red Rocketeers (7-5) racked up 13 hits to secure the Hockomock win.

Norwood 5, Holliston 2 — Jason Denehy earned the win on the mound and also registered two hits from the plate in the Tri-Valley victory for the visiting Mustangs (9-3).

Oliver Ames 4, Canton 3 — With runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, pitcher Christian Papasodero ended the Bulldogs’ comeback bid with a strikeout to clinch the Hockomock victory. Jadon Ricci (2-for-4) and Patrick Finnerty (2-for-4) each scored two runs for the Tigers (6-5).

Sandwich 3, Falmouth 2 — Joe Morrison (1-for-3) drove in a run, and Owen Beaton (2-for-3, run scored) stole a base in the closely-contested Cape & Islands win for the host Blue Knights (3-6)

Somerset Berkley 5, Durfee 4 — After trailing by four runs, the Raiders (4-3) stormed back to register the nonleague win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Shrewsbury 2 — Seneca Hillock singled in the go-ahead run for the Pioneers (6-4) in the nonleague win.

St. Mary’s 5, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Zach Fisher (2 hits) plated in three runs as the Spartans (8-5) shut out their Catholic Central opponent.

Boys’ lacrosse

Canton 15, Oliver Ames 2 — Junior Sam Carlino amassed five goals and dished out six assists and senior Dylan Coyne stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced in the cage for the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) in a Hockomock League win over the visiting Tigers.

Dover-Sherborn 16, Holliston 4 — Pierce Gregory (4 goals, 3 assists) and Will Bowen (4 goals) shined for the Raiders (8-1) in a Tri-Valley League win over the visiting Panthers.

Methuen 14, Lowell 8 — Will McKinnon shouldered the load for the Rangers (3-6) with seven goals and three assists in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the visiting Raiders.

North Andover 8, Andover 7 — Brothers Steven and Jack Ferullo scored three goals apiece, but it was Patrick Roy’s strike with 8.7 seconds left that ultimately gave the Scarlet Knights (6-3) a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the visiting Golden Warriors. Goalie John Drew made 13 saves in the win for North.

Southeastern 7, Cape Cod Tech 3 — Ryan Collins racked up five goals for the Hawks in a Mayflower League win over the Crusaders in Harwich.

St. Mary’s 13, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Jackson Field scored seven goals for the Spartans (8-3) in a Catholic Central win over the Cardinals in Brockton.

Waltham 14, Bedford 11 — Senior captain Jaymeson Yerardi, normally a long-stick midfielder, shifted to a short stick and netted a pair of goals in the Dual County League win for the Hawks (2-6). Sophomore Kevin Dann (3 goals, 2 assists), junior Jack Perry (4 goals, 1 assist), and senior captain Devin Sorin (2 goals) all turned in impressive offensive performances.

Weston 17, Boston Latin 3 — Senior Christos Iatridis scored two goals and assisted on three others for the Wildcats (7-3) in a Dual County League win over the visiting Wolfpack.

Girls’ lacrosse

Apponequet 20, Dighton-Rehoboth 6 — Abby Vincent accounted for eight goals for the Lakers (3-2) in a South Coast Conference win over the Falcons in Lakeville.

Greater Lowell 12, Northeast 1 — Kaelynn Tanner (3 goals) and Anna Hastie (2 goals) helped lead the Gryphons (5-6) to the Commonwealth win.

Cardinal Spellman 8, St. Mary’s 6 — Kathryn Lysko scored three goals and assisted on a fourth and Joy Sayah made 14 saves for the Cardinals (7-5, 7-3) in a Catholic Central win in Brockton.

Hanover 16, Hingham 15 — Clare Connolly scored four goals for the visiting Hawks (7-4) in a victory over the Harbormen in Patriot Cup play.

North Andover 15, Andover 8 — Anisley Dion (5 goals, 1 assist) and Kelsey Dion (3 goals, 1 assist) led the Scarlet Knights (7-2) to the Merrimack Valley victory.

Softball

Abington 17, Norwell 0 — Shannon Varvitsiotis yielded one hit over six innings, striking out 11 for the Green Wave (9-1) in the South Shore win. Offensively, Vicky Seppala (5-for-5, RBI), Katie Bailey (3-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs), Calli Pineau (2-for-3, 3 RBIs), and Victoria Becker (2-for-4, RBI) led the way.

Austin Prep 5, Masconomet 4 — Junior Melina Fedele recorded the winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Cougars (6-4) over Masconomet in a nonleague game.

Cardinal Spellman 9, Bishop Stang 2 — Shortstop Chloe Kelly led the No. 17 Cardinals (9-3) with three hits and two RBIs in the Catholic Central League win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 15, Nantucket 1 — Tess Labelle made a diving catch on a popup and Becca Linn threw out a runner at first from her knees at third base in a sterling defensive effort for the Dolphins (4-2) in the Cape & Islands win.

Everett 16, Malden 0 — Junior Celeste Fuccillo struck out seven with no walks for the Crimson Tide (2-2) in a Greater Boston League win over the Golden Tornadoes.

Holliston 8, Norwood 7 — Rutu Tatke’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Panthers (6-4) over Norwood in a Triple-Valley League showdown.

Hopedale 6, Notre Dame (Worcester) 0 — Bianca Fitch pitched her first no-hitter for the Eagles in a nonleague win.

King Philip 7, Attleboro 5 — The seventh-ranked Warriors (12-0) added another Hockomock win to their undefeated season thanks to the powerful bats of sophomores Ava Lanza (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Charlotte Raymond (2-for-2, home run, 3 RBIs).

Mansfield 5, Franklin 4 — After the Panthers tied the Hockomock matchup with three runs in the top of the sixth, Nicole Kobasa singled in Ashlyn Conley (double) with the go-ahead run in the bottom half for Mansfield (4-6). Kobasa made five plays in right field and threw out two runners at first. Conley finished 3-for-3.

Millis 16, Dover-Sherborn 15 — In a continuation of the season-opener suspended in the fourth inning because of rain, the 20th-ranked Mohawks (10-1) plated three runs in bottom of the seventh for a 13-13 game. Then, after D-S surged ahead 15-13, Millis scored three more in the home half of the ninth for the wild win. Erin Rice was 4-for-6 with a three-run homer and six RBIs. Frankie Pizzarella was 3-for-5 with a solo homer.

Millis 11, Dover-Sherborn 8 — In the second game of the two, freshman Riley Caulfield struck out the last batter with the bases-loaded as the 20th-ranked Mohawks (11-1) escaped with the Tri-Valley win. Sophomore catcher Frankie Pizzarello was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third. Freshman Abby Powers was 3-for-4 with a double and made a pair of sensational plays in right field.

Norton 15, Medway 0 — The No. 5 Lancers (11-1) shut out their Tri-Valley foe behind stellar pitching from sophomore Bella Vittorini (5 innings pitched, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts) and a perfect day at the plate from sophomore Sandy Fairbairn (3-for-3, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs).

Oliver Ames 8, Canton 5 — Katie Melendy pitched a complete game for the Tigers (3-8) in the Hockomock win. Maddie Homer (2-for-3, 3 runs, 3 stolen bases) and Taylor Lake (2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI) paced the attack.

Stoughton 13, Sharon 3 — Nicole Baker struck out 11 in a complete game victory for the Black Knights (6-5) in the Hockomock League. Julia Driscoll (4-for-4, double, 3 singles), Sydney Menz (3-for-5, 2 triples), and Melody Casna (3-for-5, 2-run HR) led the offense.

Whitman-Hanson 6, Quincy 5 — Lauryn Meade struck out eight in a complete game effort and had a pair of hits for the Panthers (6-6) in the Patriot Cup win. Annie Cook, Reese Codero, Haley Leeber, Erin Burke, and Emily McDonald each added one hit.

Boys’ tennis

Canton 4, Oliver Ames 1 — Minh Duong defeated Kylash Ganesh in three sets at first singles to lead the Bulldogs (3-2) to the Hockomock win.

West Bridgewater 3, Dartmouth 2 — Graham Russo (6-0, 6-0) and Chase Ryan (6-0, 6-0) cruised at first and third singles to help the Wildcats (6-1) pick up the Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Haverhill 0 — Jennie Wang (6-0, 6-0) and Rachel Chen (6-0, 6-0) picked up victories at second and third singles to help the Golden Warriors (7-0) earn the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bishop Stang 5, Archbishop Williams 0 — The duo of Lilly Manning/Holly Eyres (6-0, 6-0) swept second doubles to help the undefeated Spartans (9-0) pick up another Catholic Central League win.

Winchester 5, Woburn 0 — Catie Kotwicki, Jacqui Schlesinger, and Leila Roake swept their singles matches for Winchester (10-0) in the Middlesex win. Nora Dunn/Amy Lyon and Sofia Rich/Laura Wagner won 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0, 6-1 at doubles, respectively.

Winthrop 4, Peabody 1 — Natalia Kirilova (6-2, 6-2), Jami Snow (6-0, 6-1), and Genesis Bueno (6-0, 6-2) registered wins at first, second, and third singles and the first doubles pairing of Madeleine Rossi/Emma Forsyth pulled out a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 Northeastern Conference win for the Vikings (6-3).

Boys’ track

Framingham 75, Brookline 61 — Senior Finn Lawson topped his own school record by .3 seconds with his 14.2 clocking in the 110 meter hurdles and helping the Flyers (2-2) to the Bay State Conference victory.

Hingham 116, Whitman-Hanson 20 — Junior Avery Warshaw set personal records in both the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches) and long jump (20 feet, 11 inches) and seniors Brian Fennelly and Sean McKay achieved personal bests in the 110 hurdles (14.52 seconds) and 400 meters (50.5), respectively, for the Harbormen (3-1) in a Patriot League win over the visiting Panthers.

Boys’ volleyball

Billerica 3, Methuen 2 — Ankeet Patel recorded a career-high 36 kills with 13 service points and Tej Patel delivered 42 assists with eight kills as the Indians (3-7) survived a Methuen rally to pull out a 15-9 win in the fifth set for the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

O’Bryant 3, Revere 1 — Jonathan Narsjo had 15 kills to help the Tigers (6-3) earn the nonleague victory.

Jordan Baron, Adam Doucette, Emma Healy, Jake Levin, and Ethan McDowell also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.