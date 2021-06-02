Red Sox fall to Astros for third straight night despite strong start from Nick Pivetta

The Astros represented the start of a more formidable test – a run of 14 games in 15 days against Houston, the Yankees, and the Blue Jays. The initial three contests against the Astros have offered an ominous opening to that gantlet.

As impressive as the Red Sox had been through the first two months of the season, justified skepticism surrounded their emergence as surprise AL East contenders. After all, the team arrived in Houston on Memorial Day having played one of the weakest schedules in baseball, with just 23 games (fewest in the AL) against teams with records over .500.

For the third straight game, the Red Sox lineup looked overmatched by Astros pitching. Houston lefty Framber Valdez outpitched Nick Pivetta as the Red Sox absorbed a 2-1 loss at Minute Maid Park. The steady drumbeat of offensive production – particularly from an elite heart of the order – that had prevented the team from slipping into anything resembling a slump has gone silent in Houston.

“Obviously playing against a good team like these guys we want to be up there with them. You want to be up there with a good team,” said Xander Bogaerts – whose 0-for-3 night extended his hitless streak to a career-long six games. “It’s just a tough time for us to be going through this right now.”

The game opened in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam, with a first inning that required 40 minutes and 67 pitches to complete without either side claiming an advantage. Still, the top of the first offered a promising reversal for the Red Sox, who’d entered the game amidst multiple startling struggles.

The heart of the order – J.D. Martinez, Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers – had been held hitless in 21 combined plate appearances by the Astros in the first two games of the series. But with two outs, all three reached base in the opening frame of the game against Valdez.

Martinez delivered a single, Bogaerts worked a walk, and Devers rocketed an infield single that was knocked down by a dive from Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. The Devers single was particularly noteworthy, given that it came on a waist-high fastball that he drilled to the opposite field – a rebuttal to having been pantsed by the Astros (0-for-7, five strikeouts) on nothing but fastballs in the first two games of the series.

With that trio loading the bases, Hunter Renfroe then accepted a free pass to force in a run. The two first-inning walks matched the Red Sox’ total from their prior three games.

Yet while the Sox pushed Valdez to 31 pitches, they could not add on, handing just the one-run advantage to Pivetta for the bottom of the inning. The Astros wasted no time in knocking Pivetta on his heels.

Jose Altuve worked an eight-pitch walk and advanced to third on a seven-pitch double by Carlos Correa. Pivetta then won an eight-pitch staredown with Bregman that ended on a strikeout, but loaded the bases by hitting Yordan Alvarez on the foot with a breaking ball, setting the stage for Yuli Gurriel to tie the game with a sac fly. Though a single re-loaded the bases, Pivetta escaped the inning with a strikeout – somehow limiting the damage from 36 pitches and four baserunners to one run.

That halting start gave way to a stretch of open road for both pitchers, but the Astros pushed ahead in the bottom of the fourth. Kyle Tucker drilled a leadoff double off the glove of Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec, then trotted to third when Pivetta misfired a fastball for a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Myles Straw’s check swing chopper scored Tucker with the go-ahead run.

Pivetta would permit no more. On a night when he needed 57 pitches to get through the first two innings, the righthander proved relentlessly competitive.

He delivered six impressive innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine. He threw 111 pitches – most by a Sox pitcher this year, and tied for the second most in any outing of his career – with 13 swings and misses, and overpowered Houston for most of the night.

But as good as Pivetta (6-1) was, he absorbed his first loss as a member of the Red Sox in his 13th start with the team. That he took the defeat was in no way a reflection on Pivetta’s performance, but rather a testament to the excellence of Valdez and the Astros pitching staff.

Nick Pivetta took his first loss of the season Wednesday night. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Though Valdez wobbled across quicksand in the first – an inning in which he allowed two hits and two walks – the Astros southpaw allowed just three baserunners (all on singles) over the next six innings, mesmerizing the Red Sox with sinkers and curveballs that danced into and out of the strike zone.

Valdez punched out 10 Red Sox hitters. Relievers Ryne Stanek (three line-drive outs in the eighth) and closer Ryan Pressly (two singles in a rocky ninth) followed with a pair of scoreless frames, adding to the lengthening row of zeroes put up by the Red Sox in the series.

It seemed appropriate that Wednesday’s game concluded with Christian Arroyo holding the splintered nub of a bat after a game-ending pop-up. Over the first three games of the four-contest set, Houston’s pitchers have allowed four runs while striking out 32 and walking four.

While Kiké Hernández (0-for-24) and Bogaerts (0-for-21) are mired in particularly deep slumps, the team’s struggles are sufficiently widespread as to defy solutions. Hernández will get a day off in Thursday’s series finale, but beyond that, the Sox have to trust that an offense that had carried the team for eight weeks can re-establish itself moving forward.

“I do believe we hit good pitching. We’ve shown it throughout the season. Just a matter right now we’ve got a lot of guys scuffling, swinging and missing and they’re not hitting the ball hard,” said manager Alex Cora. “What kind of adjustments can we do right now? There’s not much you can do. … [The season is] 162 games and this happens.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.