Red Wings rout Worcester Red Sox, 18-5

The Worcester Red Sox (15-11) had not allowed more than 10 runs in a game before Wednesday night, when the Rochester Red Wings (8-18) scored in each of the first five innings on the way to a 18-5 win at Polar Park. Rochester scored 16 runs in the first five innings, beginning with a two-hit first inning against WooSox starter Ryan Weber . The Red Wings loaded the bases with one out and Jake Noll came through with a sac-fly. They would add three more in the second after a single, walk and a three-run home run from Luis Garcia to make it 4-0. Two-run home runs came from Rochester in the third, fourth and fifth innings, including two long balls in the final of those three innings. Brandon Snyder’s came in the third, Daniel Palka’s went out in the fourth, Humberto Arteaga added his in the fifth and Palka capped it off with his second two-run home run in as many innings. Every single Red Wings’ starter had a hit, and seven of those players recorded two-hit nights. Worcester pitching allowed season highs in runs (18), hits (22) and home runs (4) . . . The Portland Sea Dogs (16-10) fell to the host Harrisburg (Pa.) Senators (8-17), 6-5. The Senators led, 5-0, after the second inning, and then the Sea Dogs plated four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Each scored one more run before the ninth inning, but Portland left the tying run on base in the top of the ninth inning and dropped the second game of the series to Harrisburg.

Reggie Bush could be headed for the College Football Hall of Fame. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/Associated Press

Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. Other first-timers on the ballot included quarterbacks Andrew Luck of Stanford and Kellen Moore of Boise State, Penn State star linebackers LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny and former California running back Marshawn Lynch. Bush’s Heisman win was vacated after USC was hit with NCAA sanctions after it was found Bush and his family received money and gifts during his time with the Trojans from fledgling marketing agents who were hoping to represent him … Frank Navarro, the former Ivy League football coach who helped turn around a struggling Division 3 program at Wabash College, has died. He was 91. Wabash and Columbia, where Navarro was head coach from 1968-73, announced Tuesday that Navarro died on May 30 at his home in Charleston, S.C., of natural causes.

NFL

49ers’ Richburg retires

Weston Richburg was drafted by the Giants in 2014. Josie Lepe/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg retired after a knee injury derailed his career. The 29-year-old Richburg missed the entire 2020 season recovering from knee surgery and remained on San Francisco’s roster until now to delay some of the salary cap impact until 2021. Richburg signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract with the Niners in 2018 after spending his first four seasons with the New York Giants.

Soccer

Ronaldo wants dismissal

More than a decade after soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo paid $375,000 to hush a Nevada woman’s claim that he raped her in Las Vegas, new allegations about cyber hacking, document theft and attorney misconduct are being raised to block the woman’s bid for another payout. Ronaldo’s lawyers are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed after reports of the sexual encounter became public and to punish the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for soliciting allegedly stolen documents in July 2018 from an entity called “Football Leaks,” months before filing the case …The Champions League final on Saturday averaged a combined 3.65 million viewers on English- and Spanish-language television, tying for the second-largest audience for the game since 2011.

Miscellany

LPGA CP Open canceled

The LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open, scheduled for Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26-29, was canceled for the second straight year because of logistical challenges and border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic … The women’s world hockey championship will be held in Calgary this summer after the pandemic forced Nova Scotia officials to cancel the event earlier this year. Hockey Canada announced that the 10-nation tournament will take place Aug. 20-31 at WinSport Arena. Teams are expected to arrive in Calgary on Aug. 10 to quarantine … Three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings was defeated in her bid to reach a sixth Olympics when she and partner Brooke Sweat lost in a qualifying match in Ostrava, Czech Republic.