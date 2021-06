Images of sky-bound swimmers proliferated on social media over the weekend after what is being billed as the world’s first “floating” swimming pool opened in London.

The pool spans 82 feet across two buildings in London, 115 feet in the air, according to the company that built it. The Sky Pool at Embassy Gardens is constructed of a single, solid piece of 14-inch-thick acrylic weighing 122,000 pounds.

