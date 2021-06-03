The Big To-Do: Lin-Manuel Miranda, best and worst cover songs, plus where to (finally) dine with friends

FILM: The musical-theater event of 2021 is actually a movie — “In the Heights,” out next week, a mere 13 years after taking Broadway by storm. “I would say to musical-theater fans, we’re trying for — and you can be the judge of whether we’ve achieved it or not — ‘Cabaret’-level transition,” Lin-Manuel Miranda (maybe you’ve heard about his follow-up show, “Hamilton”?) tells the Globe’s Don Aucoin. “[T]he hope is to get a more concentrated version of the spirit into what works as a movie.”

Welcome back to The Big To-Do and welcome to meteorological summer, which started June 1. It’s a hybrid season, combining traditions like graduation parties, blockbuster movies, and patio dining with 2021-specific joys like hugging people you haven’t seen in forever, seeing those blockbusters in an actual theater, and ... patio dining. Plus more entertainment options than we dared to dream of a year ago.

The German romance/drama/fantasy “Undine” is the story of a historian (Paula Beer) rebounding from a cheating ex with “a gently hunky professional diver,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 2½-star review. “[T]he inevitable romantic roadblocks feel like contrivances, excuses for [writer-director Christian] Petzold to keep us off balance as to Undine’s sanity and the murky line between reality and myth.“

Theo Anthony’s documentary “All Light, Everywhere” focuses on image making, specifically the use of surveillance cameras in law enforcement. The “complex, reflexive, epistemologically dizzying” film uses “montage, collage, analogy, metaphor, ironic juxtaposition, archival oddities, and philosophical reflection” to explore “the validity of images,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough.

A swing and a miss of a high school football movie, “Under the Stadium Lights” earns 1 star from Burr, which seems a bit high for a “stultifying drama.” Based on the story of the 2009 Abilene (Texas) Eagles, it “suffers from sermonizing dialogue, amateurish performances, and an ugly racial blind spot disguised as white savior paternalism.”

NOT-SO-COMIC STRIPS: An upcoming show at the Charles M. Schulz Museum focuses not on “Peanuts” but on “Hagemeyer,” a workplace-set strip unsuccessfully pitched as Charlie Brown and pals were gaining fame. The trouble is a basic one, Burr writes: “they’re simply not terribly funny.” The age of the characters “may explain why the ‘Hagemeyer’ strips provoke more anxiety than laughter. ... The bullying feels more real.”

TV: Even Julianne Moore can’t save the Stephen King miniseries “Lisey’s Story,” which drives Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert to search synonyms for “ponderous.” The story of an author’s widow in the midst of a crisis, it’s “good-looking, but in a music-video, woo-woo way that works for maybe three minutes before it aggravates.”

Kate Winslet’s performance in “Mare of Easttown” got Gilbert thinking about “two other Winslet TV moments that I want to point out.” Playing a version of herself in “Extras,” the actress “is in a nun’s habit on a movie set,” ginning up “some filthy fodder for phone sex.” And as the title character in the miniseries “Mildred Pierce,” she’s “unforgettable.”

Emmy Awards voters are choosing nominees, and Gilbert has some thoughts. With many of the usual suspects on pandemic break, there’s “room for plenty of fresh names and faces” — on ballots and your summer catch-up list. His picks include Jason Sudeikis and “Ted Lasso,” Hailee Steinfeld and “Dickinson,” and “Hacks” and Jean Smart. Under-the-radar series “PEN15” and “P-Valley” deserve a look, as do Uzo Aduba of “In Treatment” and “Judy Davis as the only good thing in Netflix’s ‘Ratched.’”

MUSIC: The lead time for Boston Early Music Festival is so long that even with restrictions easing, this year’s event is virtual — and executive director Kathleen Fay sounds positively jazzed. “If I count the number of times we’ve changed our minds and changed our plans, unraveled and deconstructed and reconstructed, I would run out of toes and fingers,” she says in a Q&A with the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna. “But I think we’ve landed in a really good place.”

“Subject to Change,” Patrick Bryant’s WMBR show, hews to a format the host calls “PatNauseam” — two hours of covers. “Bryant usually starts with the original before showing how the song changes when interpreted by jazz improvisers, pop crooners, bluegrass pickers, indie rockers, or how it sounds in foreign tongues or when sampled for a hip-hop track,” explains Globe correspondent Noah Schaffer. “A reggae version is seemingly inevitable.” Bonus track: Bryant’s best and worst lists, both of which include some very unexpected artists.

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. In the latest installment, a guest tangling with unexpected uncertainty seizes the day. Listen here.

Richard Neumann's collection included a pair of altar wings by Maerten van Heemskerck, painted around 1540. Steve Briggs/Worcester Art Museum

VISUAL ART: The Worcester Art Museum exhibition “What the Nazis Stole from Richard Neumann (and the search to get it back)” embodies “one story among thousands,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. The storyteller, grandson Tom Selldorff, 93, says Neumann “really was not someone to dwell on misfortune.” Of recovering the art, he says, “The real incentive was to impress my grandfather’s character onto our family.”

“Inevitably, history informs all the work to at least some degree,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney says of the pieces that make up “Spirit: Focus on Indigenous Art, Artists, and Issues,” at the Griffin Museum of Photography. “The primary aim of each of the photographers is artistic, not argumentative or sociological, though in several cases argumentation comes in a close second.”

The fabric and lace pieces in Tamara Kostianovsky’s new exhibition are “cozy, soft, and touchable” — hardly what you might expect in a show called “Savage Legacy.” The work is “gory but weirdly inviting,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “Kostianovsky plays masterfully with the tension between attraction and repulsion.” At Fuller Craft Museum.

Much of the Seaport is the opposite of pedestrian-friendly, but hang in there — the art installation on the stairs connecting Congress Street and World Trade Center Avenue is worth the trip. “Looking at the design,” by 16-year-old Halima M. of South Boston, “it felt like you were starting in one environment and ending in another,” Kelsey Arbona of Artists for Humanity, a partner in the project, tells Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu.

EXPERIENTIAL ART: The MIT List Visual Arts Center is closed, but outdoors is open, and the “This Way” series of walks and experiences offers a framework for exploring. Participating artists “address a range of themes: psycho-geography, working with differently abled audiences, walking art, and instruction-based art,” McQuaid writes. “Nine prompts, available in audio and PDF formats, are being posted over the course of the summer.”

THEATER: Arlekin Players Theatre’s “chekhovOS,” which Don Aucoin praised as “audacious,” centers on a video game designed by Will Brierly, who has been a performer himself. Reading “the letters Chekhov was writing as he was finishing the play, I felt his sense of humor was in line with what I’ve done over the years,” he tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne. “He’s not interested in goofy jokes, he quietly says this is weird and messed up.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas, including life with the not-yet-vaccine-eligible under-12 set. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Dancers can be seen performing on Salem Arts Festival's tiny four-by-four stages. John Andrews/Creative Collective

SALEM ARTS FESTIVAL: This weekend’s Salem Arts Festival features “art everywhere — in shop windows, on sidewalks, in pop-up galleries, in tented vendor stalls,” writes Globe correspondent Karen Campbell. Add live music and other performances plus “any number of colorfully garbed fairies spreading their fanciful magic” and you have what one organizer calls “a very celebratory community-focused event.”

DANCE: On Nov. 26, Boston Ballet returns in 3-D with “The Nutcracker,” kicking off a season that “features eight world premieres, including five by women choreographers,” reports Campbell. Says artistic director Mikko Nissinen, “Nobody knows exactly how, but people are going to be bursting with positivity and openness.”

FOOD & DINING: Eateries that outlasted the pandemic are as happy to see you as you are to see them. “[W]ith patience, communication, and respect, we can all have fun again — eating in restaurants together, one of society’s most pleasurable communal experiences,” writes the Globe’s Devra First. She assembles a great list of “some places to go that capture the sheer joy of dining out.”

Too-hot-to-cook season is here, which is great news for lovers of neighborhood restaurants and composed salads. The innumerable riffs on Salade Russe start with “potatoes, carrots, ham, pickles, and mayonnaise,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian, who suggests tons of variations. The result resembles “an ordinary potato salad you’d see on any summer picnic table, only with a little more color. When you taste it, it’s a different story.”

BOOKS: This month’s Working On It column looks at self-help through the prism of deities. “The Goddess Solution,” a new book by Lisa Marie Rankin, didn’t solve anything for Christina Tucker, who had better luck with Jean Shinoda Bolen’s 1984 classic “Goddesses in Everywoman.” Bolen’s seven archetypes form “an interesting framework for thinking about how a person moves through the world.”

LOOK AGAIN: “Life moves pretty fast,” in the words of the celebrated philosopher who lent his name to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (actual wordsmith: John Hughes). For a lot of us, that pithy remark hasn’t felt particularly true over the past year-plus, so here’s a reality check — the movie turns 35 next week.