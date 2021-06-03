A Charles M. Schulz might-have-been

Then there’s the comic strip by “Peanuts” legend Charles Schulz that was set in a workplace peopled by actual grown-ups. Called “Hagemeyer” and drawn sometime in the mid-1950s — just as “Peanuts” was starting to take off — it may have been intended as a way for Schulz to break out of the sandbox and show he was capable of (literally) bigger things. He drew seven spec strips and presumably pitched them to “Peanuts” distributor United Feature Syndicate, which presumably turned them down. But they’ve become collector’s items in the years since, and in May 2020 the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, Calif., purchased three at auction to add to the four the museum already owned. On July 17 they’ll go on display as part of the exhibition “ Adults by Schulz .”

The history of pop culture is full of almost-weres and never-was-es. Stanley Kubrick spent decades planning a mammoth Napoleon biopic that ultimately didn’t get made. Brian Wilson worked on “ Smile ” from 1966 through 1967 until the sessions drove him to a nervous breakdown; the album was never completed, although five CDs of tapes were released in 2011. Salvador Dali wrote a 1937 script for the Marx Brothers called “ Giraffes on Horseback Salads ”: MGM passed, although Harpo liked it.

Why didn’t “Hagemeyer” click? Centering around the conflict between a mild-mannered warehouse worker named Elmer Hagemeyer and his boss, a loudmouthed dreadnought named Miss Hamhock, the strips are as dated as you’d expect in their gender politics but, more to the point, they’re simply not all that funny. Some have speculated that Hamhock is a grown-up version of Lucy Van Pelt, the devil in a blue dress of “Peanuts.” Maybe so, but I’m not buying it; there’s no visual resemblance to Lucy and, if anything, Miss Hamhock looks like Frieda (of the “naturally curly hair”) crossed with a battleship.

A Charlie Brown statue welcomes visitors to the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, Calif. Ellen Albanese for The Boston Globe/file

What is familiar, though, is the lopsided struggle between a meek man and an overbearing woman. In a half century of “Peanuts,” this became the war of humiliation between good ol’ Charlie Brown and the manipulative fussbudget Lucy. Time after time, he’d trust her to hold the football; time after time, she’d whisk it away just before he kicked it. In Charlie Brown, hope sprang eternal; for Lucy, hope was for suckers. This was Charles M. Schulz’s view of the human condition, unfolding as an endless playground film loop. Was it bearable — was it funny — because the characters were kids, aping our adult disappointments in cute pint-size form? If so, that may explain why the “Hagemeyer” strips provoke more anxiety than laughter. They’re less allegorical. The bullying feels more real.

Where did this come from? Did “Sparky” Schulz have a terrifying female who dominated his early life? If so, it wasn’t his mother, Dena, whom he loved dearly and whom he mourned long after she died of cancer when the cartoonist was 20. On the other hand, comic termagants and shrews have for centuries been a staple of slapstick humor, on stage, onscreen, and in the funny pages. Think of all those battleaxes making Charlie Chaplin quake in his oversize shoes; think of Maggie tossing rolling pins at Jiggs in the classic “Bringing Up Father” comic strip. Schulz may have just been trying to update a hoary vaudeville convention to a postwar era of psychological humor. It doesn’t work because Miss Hamhock was an old-fashioned stock type with few real-world referents in 1955, let alone 2021. Whereas the “Peanuts” gang with their grown-up philosophizing spoke to the bruised kid and the wised-up adult in us all.

There’s this, too: Office humor is rooted in satire, in recognizable hierarchies of human types who are generally smarter the less power they have. Shows like “The Office,” movies like “Office Space,” and comic strips like “Dilbert” have laid the groundwork and cemented the players: The dunderheaded (Dunder-Mifflin) boss, the executive secretary who sees and knows all, the smarmy backstabbers on the way up, the aggrieved peons below. The paranoid suck-up; the unbearable idealist; the boss’s idiot nephew; the office patsy — even if we haven’t met them in life (and often we have), we recognize them in fictional form.

Steve Carell in "The Office." Justin Lubin/NBC via AP/file

“Hagemeyer” was conceived well before modern cubicle satire got going as an industry — what was the starting gun? “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1970? “Barney Miller” in 1975? — and Schulz’s gags have a nervous, vaguely hostile edge. This was a period when the artist was trying out other projects to buttress his success with “Peanuts,” including a sports-themed gag panel called “It’s Only a Game” and a series of religion-themed one-panels for Church of God magazine — think Linus in his more spiritual moments as an adolescent — collected in book form as “Young Pillars.” He tried an adventure strip called “Joe Cipher” with fellow artist Jim Sasseville — no sale. United Feature executives loved “Peanuts” too much to mess with a good thing, and so did readers. (And so did Schulz, with the exception of the strip’s name, which was chosen against his wishes in 1950 and which he disliked ever after.)

By 1965, with a Time magazine cover and the first ABC special, “Peanuts” had already joined Chaplin and Mickey Mouse in the gallery of iconic American originals, and Schulz more or less stopped trying to prove himself elsewhere. The “Hagemeyer” strips remain as evidence of his thwarted ambitions and perhaps the narrowness — complemented by the great and resonant depths — of his gift.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.