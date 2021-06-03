John Mulaney adds 11 shows to his run at the Wilbur

Comedian John Mulaney is adding 11 shows to his August run at the Wilbur Theatre after selling out 10 dates on Wednesday in a matter of hours.
The 21 shows will keep Mulaney at the Wilbur from Aug. 14-29.
The “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour brings the comedian to Boston following a period of personal upheaval that included a lengthy stint in rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction and the recent announcement that his seven-year marriage to Anna Marie Tendler was ending.
The former “Saturday Night Live” writer has starred in three Netflix specials, including the Emmy-winning “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.”
Tickets for the additional dates go on sale at noon Thursday at thewilbur.com/artist/john-mulaney.