Local bestsellers for the week ending May 30

1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

2. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

3. While Justice Sleeps Stacey Abrams Doubleday

4. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

6. Whereabouts Jhumpa Lahiri Knopf

7. The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon Books

8. Great Circle Maggie Shipstead Knopf

9. Hour of the Witch Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

10. Sooley John Grisham Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

3. Caste Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

5. World Travel Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

8. Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service Carol Leonnig Random House

9. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

10. On Juneteenth Annette Gordon-Reed Liveright





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

2. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

7. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

8. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

9. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

10. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

5. The Bird Way Jennifer Ackerman Penguin

6. Entangled Life Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

9. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

10. Why Fish Don’t Exist Lulu Miller S&S





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 30. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.