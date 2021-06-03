Mike White’s latest brings an ensemble cast to a Hawaiian resort

Mike White is a favorite, for writing “Chuck & Buck,” “School of Rock,” “Year of the Dog,” and a few other goodies. One of his best is “Enlightened,” the too quickly canceled HBO comedy series that he wrote and directed (and costarred in) featuring Laura Dern. Now White is returning to HBO to write and direct another comedy, the miniseries “The White Lotus.”

Filmed in Hawaii, the show is set at a tropical resort over the course of a week. It follows the guests as they try to relax, and since White wrote it, there will be plenty of dark satire in the mix. The ensemble cast is promising. Molly Shannon is on board, reuniting with White after she starred in “Year of the Dog” and his Fox sitcom “Cracking Up.” Connie Britton, from “Friday Night Lights” and “Nashville,” is here, too, as well as Steve Zahn (“Treme”) and Jennifer Coolidge, whose long list of credits includes a few Christopher Guest movies. Also, Murray Bartlett, from “Looking,” stars as one of the resort workers.