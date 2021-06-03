Virtual author readings for June 6-12

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Mohamed Kheir and Robin Moger (”Slipping”) is in conversation with Yasmine El Rashidi at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Lisa Taddeo (“Animal”) is in conversation with Katie Couric (“Going There”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Faith Fuller Wilcox (”Hope Is a Bright Star: A Mother’s Memoir of Love, Loss, and Learning to Live Again”) is in conversation with Blyth Taylor Lord at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

WEDNESDAY

Paul Mendez (”Rainbow Milk”) is in conversation with Bryan Washington (”Lot”) at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... John Paul Brammer (”Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons\“) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein (”Things that Grow”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Liz Hauck (”Home Made: A Story of Grief, Groceries, Showing Up--And What We Make When We Make Dinner”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Norman H. Finkelstein (”The Shelter and the Fence”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Mary Alice Monroe (”The Summer of Lost and Found”) is in conversation with Nancy Thayer (”Family Reunion”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Maryanne O’Hara (”Little Matches: A Memoir of Grief and Light”) reads at 7 p.m. at the North Reading Library... Clint Smith (”How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America”) is in conversation with Min Jin Lee (”Pachinko”) at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Stella Ghervas (”Conquering Peace:From the Enlightenment to the European Union”) is in conversation with David Armitage (”The History Manifesto”) at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jesse McCarthy (”The Fugitivities”) is in conversation with Namwali Serpell (”The Old Drift”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.