What’s happening in the arts world

JOE PUG After over a year of weekly livestreams from his home music room, this singer-songwriter rolls out his catalog of poetic, unpretentious songs for a small in-person audience in Washington, D.C. — and an unlimited audience online. June 4-5. www.joepugmusic.com

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center pulled all the stops ― all of them advisable by the CDC anyway — to fête its 2021 honorees (violinist Midori, screen giant Dick Van Dyke, country singer Garth Brooks, folk songbird and activist Joan Baez, and actor/dancer Debbie Allen). The televised two-hour special is sure to include plenty of surprise guests and delighted reaction shots. June 6, 8 p.m. Watch on CBS and Paramount+. www.kennedy-center.org

LAVENDER COUNTRY LGBTQ+ roots music nonprofit Bluegrass Pride kicks off its monthlong “Porch Pride” music festival with a combination concert/conversation spotlighting Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty, an activist and elder statesman of queer country music. June 6, 4 p.m. www.bluegrasspride.net

A.Z. MADONNA

Classical

CHAMELEON ARTS ENSEMBLE It’s a percussion extravaganza in “contour and counterpoint,” the fifth installment in Chameleon’s virtual season. The program features Steve Reich’s “Clapping Music,” Toru Takemitsu’s “Rain Tree,” Per Norgård’s “The Well-Tempered Percussionist,” and more. Online and on-demand, June 5-12. chameleonarts.org

BOSTON BAROQUE Hope for some Sunday sunshine: The period instrument orchestra returns to live in-person performance on the lawn of Waltham’s picturesque Lyman Estate. Capacity is limited and sold out, but waitlist signup is available online till the afternoon of June 5. June 6, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. baroque.boston

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL Ornate operatic spectacles from the vaults, newly recorded programs from some of the world’s finest early music artists and ensembles, virtual visits to master instrument makers’ workshops; it’s all there at this year’s all-online Boston Early Music Festival. All concerts available on demand till July 11. June 6-13. www.bemf.org

A.Z. MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

LISTEN TO SIPU An outdoor exploration of Watertown’s Indigenous history, “Listen to Sipu” is scripted by Morgan (Mwalim) J. Peters and led by actors Maria Hendricks (as Sipu) and Grace Wagner (as “Tour Guide”). Directed by Jaime Carrillo, it is the second work in the Watertown Historical Moving Plays series, following last fall’s “The Charles W. Lenox Experience.” A collaboration by New Repertory Theatre, the Pigsgusset Initiative, the Historical Society of Watertown, and the Watertown Free Library. June 5-July 11. Tickets at 617-923-8487, www.newrep.org

CHEKHOVOS /AN EXPERIMENTAL GAME/ Conceived and directed by Igor Golyak, this “performance experiment” marries theater, film, and video game technology to explore the notion that the characters in Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” exist in perpetuity within a computer operating system, where they engage in a futile struggle to change the patterns of fate that define their (scripted) lives. With big assists from Mikhail Baryshnikov (as Chekhov) and the incomparable Jessica Hecht, “chekhovOS” ultimately reaffirms the enduring power of that analog art known as acting — and of that playwright whose work and presence inspired this audacious work. A performance on June 6 at 8 p.m., co-presented with ArtsEmerson, will be followed by a live talkback with Golyak and cast members Anna Baryshnikov and Jeffrey Hayenga, moderated by ArtsEmerson founder Robert J. Orchard. Presented online by Arlekin Players Theatre. Through June 24. Free tickets and information on dates and times of performances at www.zerogravity.art

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD A theatrical song cycle about characters who are essentially traveling on journeys of self-discovery, created early in his career by composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown (“The Last Five Years,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Parade”). Filmed live in the South End’s Calderwood Pavilion, “Songs for a New World” features Jennifer Ellis, Davron S. Monroe, Laura Marie Duncan, Dwayne P. Mitchell, and Rashed Al Nuaimi. Directed by Paul Daigneault and music-directed by Jose’ Delgado. SpeakEasy Stage Company. Through June 8. $30. 617-482-3279, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

CONTINUUM DANCE PROJECT In the new virtual presentation “CROSSING: Stories of Immigration,” the Boston-based company melds site-specific movement, text, images, and personal stories sourced through immigrants from nine different countries. Choreographed by Adriane Brayton and Fernadina Chan, the work unfolds in an architectural environment created by visual artist Myrna Balk. June 4-19. $25. https://continuumdance.org/

MALDEN DANCE MILE Each year, Monkeyhouse presents what they call “an interactive movement adventure.” For this year’s iteration, the event is forgoing live performance to present free outdoor airings of films by 26 choreographers from around the area that were created in January as part of NACHMO Boston. Two different nights of film showings will be held outside and socially distanced. Blankets and lawn chairs recommended. June 5 and 12 at 8 p.m. Free. The plaza behind City Hall at 215 Pleasant St., Malden. https://www.monkeyhouselovesme.com/malden-dance-mile.html

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

SONYA CLARK: HEAVENLY BOUND and MONUMENTAL CLOTH In 1865, the Confederate Army’s ceremonial surrender to the Unionists involved a plain white dishrag with two slim red stripes on each end. (It was the only thing on hand, apparently.) It became known as the Confederate Flag of Truce, though it was all but lost to the ages as the more defiant (and racist) symbol of the Confederate Battle Flag stole the stage. Clark, who works in textiles bound in history, presents a pair of exhibitions to examine the power of that symbolic schism in the evolution of a country tangled up in its slave-trading past and still very much at war with itself. Through Sept. 12. deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 781-259-8355, thetrustees.org/place/decordova/

MURRAY WHYTE

PUNCTURES: TEXTILES IN DIGITAL AND MATERIAL TIME Textile production has long influenced new technologies, going back to the Jacquard loom, invented in 1804, which first used punch cards to speed the manufacture of patterned fabrics. These art installations explore textile’s intersections with new media, in the social implications of gendered and immigrant labor, fashion, protest, and Native fiber art practices. Open by appointment. Through July 3. SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland, Maine. 207-828-5600, www.space538.org

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

CHANEL ALI “I don’t think I have great tastes in men,” admits Ali on her 2020 album “Chanel No. 1.” “I’m the type of girl that falls for like, a bouncer at a strip club. Just telling all my girlfriends, ‘He’s just passionate about security. It’s not like you can pick where you work.’” June 4-5, 7:30 p.m. $20. White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St., Boston. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

RACHEL FEINSTEIN Feinstein, who appears on the FX documentary “Hysterical” and is part of the “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast, isn’t into the new trend of “inspirational yelling” in exercise classes. “I don’t like that idea of, ‘We’re all in this together!’ ” she says. “No we’re not, Kelsey. We’re not in this together. If I showed up at your house you’d call the police.” June 4-5, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

MIKE WHITMAN Pick up on the practical wisdom of this Boston comic. “This is a rule apparently everyone else has known forever, and I had no idea it existed until the other day,” he says. “When you’re staring into your neighbor’s house at night, your lights are supposed to be off.” June 4-5, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St., Boston. www.nickscomedystop.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

ANIMAL OLYMPICS FIELD DAY Try to move and groove like your favorite animals at the Boston Nature Center’s family friendly field day. With different stations featuring games and challenges, participants will get to test out their animal-like moves. June 5, 10 a.m. $10. Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center, 500 Walk Hill St., Mattapan. www.massaudubon.org

SOMERSTREETS CARNIVAL This year’s SomerStreets 2021 season is starting with a two-day carnival, filled with dancing, live music, and food. Learn how to salsa with the Salsa y Control Dance Company or samba with SambaViva. June 5-6, 11 a.m. Free. Somerville Public Library East Branch, 115 Broadway, Somerville. www.somervillema.gov

CHAMELEON ARTS ENSEMBLE For a virtual concert inspired by birds, mosquitoes, mountains, and stars, look no further than the Chameleon Arts Ensemble family concert. Chameleon’s resident teacher Hans Spencer will guide participants through the intersection of song and nature. Through June 20, 2 p.m. Free. chameleonarts.org

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU



