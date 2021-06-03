After wild meme-driven swings in AMC Entertainment ‘s stock, investors get a warning

AMC is being propelled by retail investors — many active on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum — mirroring the trading mania that swept through markets earlier this year alongside GameStop and other companies that institutional investors had bet against. And its rise is just as untethered from financial performance.

After briefly erasing all of its losses, the stock closed down 17.9 percent, at $51.34

Shares of AMC Entertainment made an astounding comeback Thursday after tumbling as much as 33 percent and enduring a suspension in trading, as the stock — whipped up by retail investors and online forums — enters a new phase of the meme stock frenzy.

Short-sellers have increased their bets against AMC in the last month. On Wednesday, it surged 95 percent to a record $62.55. The same day, company executives had unveiled a new portal to connect with individual investors, complete with offers of free popcorn, exclusive screenings, and other perks.

Thursday’s swings came after the company announced plans to offer 11.5 million shares and cautioned investors that the meme-ified stock market does not reflect the fundamentals of its movie theater business.

But thrill-chasing investors have been rewarded with a staggering run-up. AMC shares began the year at just over $2, exploding nearly 3,000 percent by the closing bell on Wednesday. Since the beginning of May, the shares have climbed more than 500 percent and have more than doubled over the past several days.

In a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company highlighted the extreme price fluctuations and the stark disconnect between the passions of retail investors and its actual operations.

’'We believe that the recent volatility and our current market prices reflect market and trading dynamics unrelated to our underlying business, or macro or industry fundamentals, and we do not know how long these dynamics will last,’' AMC said in the filing. ’'Under the circumstances, we caution you against investing in our Class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment.’'

The company went on to list several risks to investors, including rapid and substantial price spikes and falls; the fickle sentiment of online trading communities; share prices that diverge from the company’s financial performance and the market dynamics of a ’'short squeeze,’' are among the financial pitfalls that AMC investors should consider.

As with GameStop’s previous flash-mob ascent, AMC’s wild ride is tied to pessimistic traders who believe that its shares will fall back down to earth. AMC, given its weak earnings and high debt load, has drawn the attention of short sellers — investors who bet against a company and who stand to make money when a stock price falls.

But in cases where the bearish bet fails to pan out, and the stock price rises, short sellers still have to cover their borrowed shares and are forced to buy the stock back at the higher price. This is known as a ’'short squeeze,’' which can fuel a cycle of even higher prices, as short sellers buy more shares to mitigate their losses, and drive prices up.

’'Folks, this is a great time to double down into AMC,’' wrote one Reddit user, expressing a shared sentiment of trying to weather the harsh downturn. ’'The squeeze hasn’t even happened yet. Remember GME?’'

But the high-stakes fantasies of crushing short-sellers while increasing gains are often met with the harsh turns of the market. Other traders are urging caution, warning against the pull of FOMO, or the fear of missing out, and getting caught in the hype of massive winnings.

’'For you noobs,’' wrote another Reddit user, referring to newcomers, ’'Don’t FOMO, 99 percent of you won’t become life changing rich. The people posting $200k gain porn are the same ones with $80k to YOLO into memes. Don’t yolo your rent money, or life savings, or any money you can’t afford to lose.’'

David Trainer, chief executive of New Constructs, an investment research firm, said AMC’s surge is yet another sign of the reckless meme stock investing landscape.

’'AMC Entertainment’s business was trending in the wrong direction even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the reopening of the economy is unlikely to move the needle for the company amid the rise of streaming and stiff competition facing movie theaters,’' he said.

AMC is not profitable. Before the pandemic rocked the US economy and shuttered theaters, it was losing millions of dollars and faced an array of threats, including the rise of on-demand entertainment platforms, the shrinking of exclusive theatrical release windows, and the uncertainty tied to its significant debt.

AMC is currently operating 585 domestic theaters with limited seating capacities of 15 to 60 percent, according to its most recent earnings report. The company lost more than $500 million during the first three months of the year.