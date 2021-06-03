Worker shortage? What worker shortage? Businesses went on a hiring binge in May

It was the biggest gain in nearly a year and a sign that whatever difficulties employers were having finding workers may be easing.

Businesses responded to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions by going on a hiring tear in May, adding 978,000, according to a widely followed private sector survey released Thursday .

The report by the ADP Research Institute should alleviate concerns that the US economic recovery could be derailed by a labor shortage. That’s been the big worry over the past month, ever since the government’s employment data for April fell far short of forecasts.

ADP said the leisure and hospitality sector led the gains among private employers in May, adding 440,000 positions. The increase is noteworthy because much of the anecdotal evidence of employers struggling to staff up has been from restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that were forced to shut down during the pandemic. Hiring was spread fairly evenly among small, midsize, and large companies.

Separately, the US Labor Department said Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment, a proxy for layoffs, fell last week to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic in March of last year.

However, more than 15 million people were still collecting jobless benefits as of mid-May, and more than one-quarter of them face a cut in payments in coming weeks, according to Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank.

More than two dozen states have said they are pulling out of the federal pandemic programs that provide enhanced unemployment pay because the benefits are discouraging people from going back to work.

“The faux panic around supposedly overly generous unemployment benefits tends to center on the rate of rehiring in the economy,” Stettner said. “But the fact is that the hiring situation has continued to steadily improve, along with the economy, independent of any changes to unemployment benefits.”

Stettner cautioned against making too much out of any one month of jobs data, either from the feds or ADP. The economy’s recovery likely will be marked by ups and downs, he said.

“I think we need to be prepared to be patient with a recovery that is still very strong, and the envy of the world.”

