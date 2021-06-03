Facebook plans to end hands-off approach to politicians’ posts

Under the change, politicians’ posts will no longer be presumed newsworthy, said the people with knowledge of the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Politicians will be subject to Facebook’s content guidelines that prohibit harassment, discrimination or other harmful speech, they said.

The change, which is tied to Facebook’s decision to bar former President Donald Trump from its site, is a retreat from a policy introduced less than two years ago, when the company said speech from politicians was newsworthy and should not be policed.

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook plans to announce Friday that it will no longer keep posts by politicians up on its site by default if their speech breaks its rules, said two people with knowledge of the company’s plans, reversing how it has allowed posts from political figures to remain untouched on the social network.

If Facebook does decide speech from politicians is newsworthy, it can be exempt from being pulled down, under a standard the company has used since at least 2016. Starting Friday, the people with knowledge of the plans said, Facebook will disclose when it has applied the newsworthiness clause to rule-breaking posts.

The change is stark because of how Facebook’s leaders previously pledged not to interfere with political speech.

Facebook has grappled with a backlash against that stance by lawmakers, civil rights activists and even its own employees, especially when Trump used social media to rally a crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. After the riot, Facebook said it would block Trump because the risks of allowing him to use the platform were too great.

The social network sent its decision to block Trump to a company-appointed oversight board for review. Last month, the board upheld the ban but also kicked the case back to the company.

The board said an indefinite suspension of Trump was “not appropriate” because it was not a penalty defined in Facebook’s policies and that the company should apply a standard punishment, such as a time-bound suspension or a permanent ban. The board said Facebook must respond by Friday to its recommendations.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.