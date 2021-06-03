FBI investigating US postmaster DeJoy over campaign donations

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is under investigation by the FBI over campaign contributions made by his employees before he took the federal job last year, his spokesman said.
DeJoy, a donor to former President Donald Trump, “has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them,” the spokesman, Mark Corallo, said in an email.
The probe was earlier reported by the Washington Post.
The Post reported in September that while DeJoy led New Breed Logistics from 2000 to 2014, he allegedly pressured employees to donate to Republican candidates to help him grow his profile as a GOP fundraiser, and used company bonuses to reimburse them, which may constitute an illegal practice.
The Post now reports the FBI has subpoenaed DeJoy for information about the donations and has been interviewing current and former employees of DeJoy.
The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. David Partenheimer, a spokesman for the Postal Service that DeJoy heads, declined to comment.
DeJoy sparked controversy with changes that slowed service ahead of last year’s national election that featured heavy voting by mail as people avoided polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic.