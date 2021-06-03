Private equity giant Blackstone acquires media tech firm IDG for $1.3 billion

Blackstone said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Needham-based International Data Group in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.
The New York-based private equity giant will purchase IDG from a subsidiary of China Oceanwide Holdings Group, the conglomerate that bought the tech publisher in 2017. IDG, founded in 1964 by the late Patrick J. McGovern, focuses on publishing content and research about the technology industry.
The companies said the deal would allow IDG to expand its market leadership position and invest in future growth.
“IDG has a trusted brand and deep knowledge of tech suppliers and buyers, and our investment will help the company accelerate its plans for creating even more advanced product offerings across its business,” said Peter Wallace, global head of core private equity at Blackstone, in a statement.
Advertisement
IDG has 500 employees in Massachusetts.
This story will be updated.
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.