Private equity giant Blackstone acquires media tech firm IDG for $1.3 billion

Blackstone said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Needham-based International Data Group in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.

The New York-based private equity giant will purchase IDG from a subsidiary of China Oceanwide Holdings Group, the conglomerate that bought the tech publisher in 2017. IDG, founded in 1964 by the late Patrick J. McGovern, focuses on publishing content and research about the technology industry.

The companies said the deal would allow IDG to expand its market leadership position and invest in future growth.