White House warns companies to act now on ransomware defenses

Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, wrote that the Biden administration was working with partners “to disrupt and deter” attacks that deployed ransomware, a form of malware that encrypts data until the victim pays.

The bluntly worded open letter followed a string of escalating ransomware attacks that stopped gasoline and jet fuel from flowing up the East Coast and closed off beef and pork production from one of the country’s leading food suppliers.

The White House warned American businesses on Thursday to take urgent security measures to protect against ransomware attacks, as hackers shift their tactics from stealing data to disrupting critical infrastructure.

But she urged companies to adopt many of the same defensive steps that it has required of federal agencies and companies that do business with the government.

The message amounted to a rush effort to construct the kind of defensive infrastructure for cyberattacks on the United States that has been broadly discussed for years — but that companies have been slow to adapt, because either the threat seemed distant or the cost far too high.

The recent attacks have propelled ransomware to the top of President Joe Biden’s national security agenda. It is expected to be part of his discussions next week in Europe, during meetings with allies, and in his summit with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The administration accuses Russia of both launching cyberattacks against the United States and harboring ransomware hackers.

Neuberger, who held several key posts at the National Security Agency, noted that although the White House was working to bring ransomware attacks to heel, government could do only so much.

In the White House memo, titled “What We Urge You to Do Now,” Neuberger asked businesses to focus on the basics. One step is multifactor authentication, a process that forces employees to enter a second, one-time password from their phone, or a security token, when they log in from an unrecognized device.

It encouraged them to regularly back up data, and segregate those backup systems from the rest of their networks so that cybercriminals cannot easily find them. It urged companies to hire firms to conduct “penetration testing,’’ essentially dry runs in which an attack on a company’s systems is simulated, to find vulnerabilities. And Neuberger asked them to think ahead about how they would react should their networks and held hostage with ransomware.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.