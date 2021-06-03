Black Restaurant Week comes to Boston, New York’s Levain Bakery to open on Newbury Street

Bar Moxy hosts a pop-up with Allston’s Casa Caña on Thursday, June 10, on their 24th-floor Theater District rooftop (240 Tremont St.). Feast on a $65 prix-fixe taqueria dinner paired with cocktails, starting at 7 p.m. Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com .

Events: Black Restaurant Week comes to Boston from Friday, June 4, until Sunday, June 13. The multi-city movement launched in 2016 nationwide. It’s a crucial time to lend support: According to a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, Black-owned businesses declined in the United States by about 41 percent from February to April 2020. Visit restaurants for prix-fixe meals including Dorchester’s M&M BBQ (1250 Massachusetts Ave.); Medford’s Neighborhood Kitchen (84 Spring St.); Gourmet Kreyol food truck; and more. Get the lineup at blackrestaurantweeks.com .

Neighborhood Kitchen's Haitian spaghetti, stir-fried with onion, red and green peppers, and turkey kielbasa in a traditional Haitian spaghetti sauce with a hard-boiled egg.

Advertisement

Coming soon: Levain has set its sights on the Back Bay: A branch of the popular New York City bakery will open this fall at 180 Newbury St. “This is probably one of the prettiest streets in Boston. It’s the ideal location,” says CEO Andy Taylor. Enjoy breads, cakes, muffins, and signature crunchy-gooey cookies.

The chocolate chip cookie from Levain Bakery in New York. Diane Bair

Openings: Shanti Express has launched in Roxbury’s Nubian Square (49 Warren St.), delivering Indian food to neighborhoods including the Back Bay, Chinatown, Dorchester, Mission Hill, Roxbury, and the South End. It’s also open for curbside pickup. Order daily from 11:30 a.m. It’s the latest from the team behind Shanti branches in Dorchester (1111 Dorchester Ave.) and Roslindale (4197 Washington St.), whose patios are now open for in-person dining.

The Dewey Square seasonal farmers’ market launches this week outside South Station on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Grab granola from Nutty Bird, fresh produce and ciders from Kimball Fruit Farm, frozen custards from Abbott’s, samosas from SamosaMan Exotic Food, and more. Visit Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.