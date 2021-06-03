2021 Rhode Island PrideFest and parade postponed

PROVIDENCE — On the third Saturday in June of each year, the streets of Providence are typically decked in rainbow flags as hundreds of people celebrate during in the state’s official Pride festival, which typically runs through the night.
But organizers have announced that this year’s festival and parade, which would have also marked the 45th anniversary of the first Pride march in Rhode Island, is being postponed. Last year’s festivities were cancelled because of COVID-19.
“While we, unfortunately, must announce the postponement of our annual PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade... We are currently looking to move our celebration later in the year,” Rodney Davis said Thursday morning. Davis was recently selected as Rhode Island Pride’s new leader during the “reorganizing” of the group’s Board of Governors.
Davis did not provide a timeline of when the rescheduled festival could take place.
He said in a statement, “This will allow us the time to adequately organize and celebrate 20 years of New England’s only Illuminated Night Parade. We encourage members of the community to celebrate Pride through other events organized around the state.”
Davis started as a volunteer for Pride in 1991 and began serving on the Board in 1993. He also serves on the African American Ambassadors Group with the City of Providence.
“Coming out of a pandemic requires that we reconnect with our community and develop the programs and events that support community organizations, businesses, faith communities, BIPOC people, and various groups whose missions are to support and champion the LGBTQIA+ community here in Rhode Island,” said Davis.
