2021 Rhode Island PrideFest and parade postponed

PROVIDENCE — On the third Saturday in June of each year, the streets of Providence are typically decked in rainbow flags as hundreds of people celebrate during in the state’s official Pride festival, which typically runs through the night.

But organizers have announced that this year’s festival and parade, which would have also marked the 45th anniversary of the first Pride march in Rhode Island, is being postponed. Last year’s festivities were cancelled because of COVID-19.

“While we, unfortunately, must announce the postponement of our annual PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade... We are currently looking to move our celebration later in the year,” Rodney Davis said Thursday morning. Davis was recently selected as Rhode Island Pride’s new leader during the “reorganizing” of the group’s Board of Governors.