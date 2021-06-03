Annular solar eclipse to be partially viewable in Mass. on June 10 at dawn

During the annular solar eclipse, nearly three-quarters of the sun will be blocked by the moon, said Quinn Sykes, Boston University’s observatory manager.

Early-rising Massachusetts residents looking low on the eastern horizon on June 10 could catch a glimpse of the sun “with a bite taken out of it” due to an annular eclipse, according to a Boston University astronomer.

An annular, or ring-shaped, eclipse happens when the moon is farthest from the Earth. Due to its distance, it seems smaller and doesn’t entirely block the sun, leaving a “ring of fire” around the edge, according to NASA.

Sykes said that people in Massachusetts won’t get the full ring of fire effect. Instead, it will reach close to 73 percent, leaving not a ring but a sun looking like it had “a bite taken out of it.”

“For where we are on the earth, and the positions of the sun and the moon and the earth, it’s just happenstance that Massachusetts, Boston, is not going to be in the path of the most shadow. So we’re only on the edge,” Sykes said in a telephone interview “We’re going to get some of the shadow. We’ll see the sun get darkened by the moon as the moon passes between us and the sun.”

For the full effect, people would have to go to Canada, he said.

The eclipse will darken skies beginning around 5:07 a.m. and last for around an hour and a half, Sykes said. The moon will move across the sun the whole time, reaching the peak of 73 percent and then slowly letting more and more light through.

Sykes emphasized the importance of those wishing to view the eclipse purchasing or wearing eclipse glasses and not staring directly at the sun, so as to avoid damaging their eyes permanently.

Eclipses are not uncommon, Sykes said, but they rarely pass over Massachusetts. The next one will be visible from Massachusetts in three years, in 2024.

Where the shadow of an eclipse lands ““varies widely,” he said. “The Earth is spinning so where it hits on the earth is all over the place and most of the time it’s gonna be covering water because most of the Earth is water.”

Residents may notice darker skies on the morning of the eclipse, but their ability to actually see it is dependent on cloud cover and their access to a horizon, Sykes said.

“Seventy percent - it’ll be darker than normal bright daylight ... and it may appear to you like a really dark storm cloud ... even though there’s not a cloud in the sky,” he said.

Residents in the northwest portions of the state will likely have a greater chance of seeing a more covered sun, Sykes said.

“The further northwest you go, the closer you get [to the path], the more the sun will be covered,” he said.

Kristie Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Boston, said it will likely be partly cloudy on the morning of the eclipse. The cloudiest areas would likely be the Cape and Islands, she said, while north and west of Boston has a higher chance of cloud-free skies.

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of clouds that day, Smith said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.