Bristol Sheriff Hodgson urges Department of Homeland Security to reinstate ICE contract

“You state that there is ‘ample evidence that the Detention Center’s treatment of detained individuals and the conditions of detention are unacceptable.’ What evidence are you referring to?,” Hodgson wrote in the letter dated on Wednesday. “You can’t be talking about the 20-plus years of federal audits and inspections your office has conducted on the BCSO’s ICE operation, because we’ve passed every single one over the last two decades.”

On Thursday, the Republican sheriff and staunch supporter of Donald J. Trump publicized the letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Twitter .

Bristol Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson, who is reeling from the Biden administration’s decision to end his agency’s contracts with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement , has sent a letter urging officials to reverse course, apologize to his staff, and deliver a plaque he says was commissioned to recognize his office’s performance on a recent federal government audit.

Hodgson also criticized Mayorkas for writing that his detention center in Dartmouth is of “minimal operational significance” to ICE.

Advertisement

“Describing a key public safety program that keeps dangerous illegal criminal illegal aliens off the street as ‘no longer operationally needed’ shows your complete disregard for the safety and security of the people of Bristol County and the United States of America, and puts the pro-illegal immigrant political agenda of the Biden Administration in the spotlight,” he wrote.

Hodgson asked Mayorkas to apologize to his staff and deliver a plaque he says he was told was made by DHS to recognize the agency’s score on an audit examining its compliance with one of the ICE contracts that was cancelled.

ICE and DHS didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

On May 20, Mayorkas cut ICE’s ties with Hodgson’s office and the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga., as part of a broad reassessment of immigration detention centers by the Biden administration. In terminating the contracts, Mayorkas wrote that the treatment and conditions that detainees endured at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in Dartmouth were “unacceptable.”

Advertisement

Within hours, the federal government transferred the center’s seven remaining immigration detainees elsewhere and removed computers, telephones, and other equipment from Hodgson’s office.

The move followed years of criticism of Hodgson by civil rights groups and activists, a federal lawsuit over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and calls by members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and state Attorney General Maura Healey for the Biden administration to rescind his authority to enforce federal immigration law.

In December, Healey issued a scathing report that found the sheriff committed civil rights violations during a melee at the detention center on May 1, 2020 over coronavirus testing. Hodgson disputed the findings of the report, but declined to release surveillance video of the confrontation citing a pending investigation by DHS’s inspector general.

Since Mayorkas’s announcement, activists have continued to press for more scrutiny of ICE’s agreements with state agencies. ICE currently has agreements in place with the Department of Correction and sheriffs in Plymouth and Barnstable counties.

Last week, the group Bristol County for Correctional Justice announced an amendment in next year’s proposed state budget that would impose new requirements on state agencies that enter into agreements with ICE to carry out federal immigration law. Under the amendment, the agencies would have to report whether the state incurred any expenses while carrying out those federal duties and report any reimbursement they receive from the federal government.

Advertisement









Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.