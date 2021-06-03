Ducklings are rescued from storm drains (more than you think)

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

There have been several instances of ducklings falling through sewer grates lately. On May 8, Franklin police tweeted a photo of Officer Robert Burchill helping the town’s animal control officer rescue some ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain. “No job too big, no duck too small,” the tweet said. “Officer Burchill (6 ft 4 inches tall) and his gigantic wingspan were able to rescue all the ducklings.” On May 16, the Andover Police Department posted photos on Facebook of an officer lowering himself into a storm drain to save 15 ducklings that had fallen in. “Officer O. Fitzpatrick rescued 15 baby ducks out of a storm drain today,” the post said. “The real heroes, Ayla and Everly noticed momma mallard in distress and told her parents all about it. Thank you Ayla and Everly for being so alert and calling us to help, and thank you mom for letting us use the pictures.” And last but not least, on May 26 the Hanover Fire Department tweeted that on May 26, firefighters were called to Old Schoolhouse Lane after residents found a duckling that was trapped in a storm drain. “Crews were able to make the rescue and reunited the little guy with his family,” the fire officials wrote, along with the hashtags #Makewayforducklings and #animalrescue.

THAT BLACK HOLE THAT WE ALL KNOW WELL

You know that little space between your car seat and console, where if something falls down inside it, it’s nearly impossible to reach? We’ve probably all dropped something down that black hole at one time or another, and it’s never a fun experience. Such was the situation on the afternoon of May 13. Stow police received a call from a woman at the Randall Library on Crescent Street who reported that she accidentally dropped her keys between the seats in her vehicle and couldn’t retrieve them. She called back soon after to report good news: She managed to find a way to get to her keys.

NOT MUCH OF AN EMERGENCY

At 5:32 p.m. May 24, Stow police received a 911 call from Stow Acres Country Club on Randall Road, but the caller wasn’t reporting an emergency; the only thing dispatch could hear was a conversation about golf. The call was then disconnected. According to the log entry, when police called back, the caller said he was an employee of the course and he didn’t mean to dial 911 while he was in the middle of teaching a golf lesson.

NOT A VERY SLICK THIEF

At 11:19 a.m. May 17, Bridgewater police got a call from Home Depot reporting that a man had tried to take a trash barrel full of items without paying and dropped his driver’s license as he was leaving the store. Police later tweeted that they contacted the man and he agreed to come to the station (he did have to get his driver’s license, after all). When he arrived at the station, police arrested him on a warrant.

JUST CATCHING SOME ZZZZZZZ’s, OFFICER

At 3:28 a.m. April 18, Wakefield police got a call from someone who saw an individual slumped over in the driver’s seat of a blue Fold Explorer that was parked in a lot on Salem Street. The log entry stated that police located the person, who turned out to be “fine and just sleeping in his car.”

A similar call came in at 9:08 a.m. May 13, when Bridgewater police received a call from someone who reported that a driver was slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle at Cumberland Farms. Police later tweeted that the driver was perfectly OK, and just “taking a nap before work.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.