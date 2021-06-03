Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer with pellet gun

During the second confrontation, Perry allegedly demanded his gun back and a homeless woman handed what appeared to be a rifle to Perry, according to the statement. Perry then allegedly “became aggressive” and “began to charge” at Canniff. Canniff backed away, drew his gun, and told Perry to stop and drop the gun.

Michael Perry was arrested after an officer conducting “outreach” in the town’s Mugar Woods noticed that he and another homeless man had become engaged in a verbal confrontation, Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said in a statement. Officer Joseph Canniff intervened. Perry briefly left the area on his bicycle before returning and confronting the other man again.

An Arlington police officer successfully de-escalated an encounter with a 36-year-old homeless man on Wednesday, who allegedly charged at him with a “realistic-looking” pellet gun, police said.

The officer was then able to get Perry to drop the gun through “de-escalation efforts,” police said. The statement did not detail the efforts taken by the officer.

“The actions of Officer Canniff, who has an already delicate assignment that includes providing outreach to some of our community’s most vulnerable residents, are consistent with the highest standards of law enforcement and public safety,” Flaherty said in the statement. “Faced with a split-second decision and a weapon pointed in his direction, with a suspect coming toward him in the woods, Officer Canniff remained calm and fell back on his training to de-escalate a volatile and potentially dangerous situation.”

Perry was arrested and taken to a local hospital for evaluation where he was held overnight pending his arraignment in Cambridge District Court, set for Thursday. Perry had multiple outstanding warrants, police said.

He faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace, the statement said.

Police later searched Mugar Woods and uncovered two more black rifles, which were also identified as pellet guns.

