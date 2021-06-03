Investigators name ‘person of interest’ in Molly Bish case

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr., who died in 2016, is being investigated after authorities recently received new information in the Molly Bish case, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement.

Investigators have identified a Spencer man who died five years ago as a person of interest in the 2000 murder of 16-year-old Molly Bish and are seeking the public’s help in closing the high-profile case, authorities said Thursday.



Bish disappeared on June 27, 2000, from Comins Pond in Warren where she worked as a lifeguard. Despite a massive search, her remains were not located until nearly three years later, when they were found in the woods in nearby Palmer, prosecutors said.

Sumner was born in 1945 and lived in Central Massachusetts from 1960 until his death in 2016, operating auto repair shops in the Leicester, Spencer, and Worcester areas, according to prosecutors.

Investigators are seeking tips on Sumner’s habits, work life, associates, vehicles, and travel, the DA’s office said. Anyone with information can call an anonymous tip line at 508-453-7575.

