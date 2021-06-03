It’s Rhode Map’s second birthday. We’ve got a big announcement

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and the good news is you won’t see another note from me about the Knicks for a while. But I have some angry thoughts about Trae Young. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 151,895 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 38 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 0.6 percent. The state announced zero new deaths, keeping the total at 2,712. There were 48 people in the hospital, and 557,289 residents were fully vaccinated.

Welcome to the terrific twos.

We’re celebrating Rhode Map’s second birthday today, most likely by drinking a Mr. Lemon and eating a slice (or two) of chocolate cake from Gregg’s.

The most important thing to do is to thank you. Our daily newsletter now has close to 60,000 subscribers, and our success is only possible because you’ve shared it with your colleagues, remembered your spouse’s birthdays, and tipped me to a few scoops.

And now, some news.

We’ve launched a podcast, beginning today. My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick, whose perfect Rhode Island accent will make you want to sip coffee milk all day, is the host of Rhode Island Report.

You’ll hear from our entire team over time.

Our goal is to bring in some of the biggest newsmakers in the state, while also sharing the stories that make Rhode Island such a great place to live, work, and play.Ed’s first guest on Rhode Island Report: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who talked with him about China, Biden’s infrastructure plan, what she’ll miss about Rhode Island, and more.

You can subscribe to the show on Apple podcasts (or on Spotify) or read about the first interview with Raimondo here.

Thank you for reading and now, listening.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age. If you want a shout out on the new Globe Rhode Island Facebook page, send along their Facebook handle as well.

⚓ The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets at 5:30 p.m. One agenda item: Providence.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will focus on health during their fourth Rhode Island 2030 Community Conversation at 6 p.m. You can watch it on Facebook Live.

⚓ Social Enterprise Greenhouse and ONE Neighborhood Builders are launching a local business support center at 222 Manton Ave at 5:30 p.m.

