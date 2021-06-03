Lowell police investigating shooting of man while he was driving

Authorities are investigating the apparent shooting of a man while he was driving in Lowell, according to a statement Massachusetts State Police issued early Thursday.

The incident played out at around 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday when the victim pulled into an XtraMart on Gorham Street and reported that he had been shot while driving. The man had been driving “inbound in the area of the Lowell Connector” when he was shot, according to the statement.

The man suffered a possible gunshot wound and was transported to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, police said.