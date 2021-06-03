Man arrested in fatal Hyde Park shooting

A man was arrested in Mattapan Thursday and charged with murder in connection to a fatal Hyde Park shooting in November.

Boston police arrested Marquees Scott, 22, at 11:26 a.m. near 12 Rockway St. on outstanding warrants from West Roxbury District Court, police said in a statement.

The warrants charged Scott with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed robbery in the death of Bolivar Soto, 20, of Jamaica Plain, police said.