Man arrested in fatal Hyde Park shooting

A man was arrested in Mattapan Thursday and charged with murder in connection to a fatal Hyde Park shooting in November.
Boston police arrested Marquees Scott, 22, at 11:26 a.m. near 12 Rockway St. on outstanding warrants from West Roxbury District Court, police said in a statement.
The warrants charged Scott with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed robbery in the death of Bolivar Soto, 20, of Jamaica Plain, police said.
On Nov. 16, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the area of 18 Church St. Shortly after 10 p.m., they found Soto suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
