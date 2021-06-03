Mass. wrapping up operations at mass vaccination sites; will target hard hit communities

According to the center, planned closure dates for the mass vaccination sites are June 14 at Gillette Stadium , June 22 at Hynes Convention Center, June 23 at Natick Mall, June 27 at the Reggie Lewis Center , June 30 at the Doubletree in Danvers, July 6 at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and July 13 at the former Circuit City in Dartmouth.

The update came in a statement from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Command Center.

State officials said Thursday that the mass vaccination sites around the Commonwealth are all slated to close in the coming weeks, as authorities shift their focus to “targeted community-based” COVID-19 inoculation efforts aimed at reaching populations that still need shots.

All closure dates, the statement said, are subject to change.

“These sites continue to be available to for walk in appointments,” the statement said. “For information on days and hours of operation, visit www.vaxfinder.mass.gov.”

In a related development, the Command Center said it would send “targeted text and phone messages” Thursday via the Everbridge alerts system to communities hit hard by the virus, “to remind people of the importance of getting a vaccine and share locations in their community where they can get vaccinated.”

That messaging effort has already reached more than 1 million residents, according to the center.

“To date, messages have been sent to over 1.1 million residents of 14 equity communities and the Command Center is continuing to work to reach the other communities,” the statement said. “This week, messages will be sent to Brockton, Malden, Methuen, Revere, and Worcester.”

The statement said nearly 3.7 million residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 4.3 million people have received at least one dose. Residents are considered fully vaccinated once they receive two doses of either the Pfizer of Moderna shots, spaced weeks apart, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.

