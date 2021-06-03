Police presence increased at Hampton Beach following recent fights

While patrons will see more police, the statement said, “day-to-day beach operations” won’t be interrupted.

The office of Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, confirmed details of the plan in a statement, which said New Hampshire State Police and local police will have “additional patrols” along the beach and surrounding roadways.

Authorities in New Hampshire are beefing up patrols at Hampton Beach to ensure summer safety at the beloved tourist hub, following recent fights among teenagers there that prompted an urgent plea from local residents seeking help, officials said Wednesday.

“Ensuring a safe and successful summer season for beachgoers and area businesses is a top priority for the State of New Hampshire,” Sununu said in the statement. “My administration remains in close contact with town officials to address any additional needs as they arise. Hampton Beach is the jewel of New Hampshire’s seacoast, and we remain confident that it will be a successful and safe summer season.”

His words were echoed by Hampton Police Chief David Hobbs.

“Travel is expected to be at record levels this summer across the country and New Hampshire, and Hampton is no exception,” Hobbs said in the statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the collaboration between the New Hampshire State Police, county law enforcement, and the Hampton Police Department to ensure that visitors and residents enjoy all that Hampton has to offer this summer.”

The announcement comes after officers last week dispersed hundreds of teens from the beach after fights broke out, the Portsmouth Herald reported May 27. The Herald said viral clips of the May 26 mayhem showed fighters squaring off in circles of chanting spectators on the sand and boardwalk.

State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes also weighed in, saying his agency remains committed to ensuring an “enjoyable environment for all residents” and visitors.

“Troopers will continue to provide enhanced staffing to the town of Hampton and Hampton Beach throughout the summer,” Noyes said in the statement. “The safety and security of our residents and those that vacation in New Hampshire is our top priority.”

Sununu’s office said Wednesday’s announcement builds on the “enhanced staffing” the state Department of Safety and Division of State Police have provided Hampton and Hampton Beach during busy days and special events over the past several years.

On May 27, a group of visitors and Hampton year-rounders posted a petition on the popular pressure site change.org. The petition was headlined “Sununu please bring NHSP to Hampton Beach.”

The petitioners said law enforcement has to send a message about keeping the peace.

“The situation that occurred last evening, May 26, 2021, was uncalled for and a major safety concern; we need to show unruly visitors we are not going to stand for such events to occur,” the concerned citizens wrote. “We rely on tourism- and situations such as last night will deter families from coming to enjoy our beautiful beach as well as the shops and restaurants that our small community has to offer.”

The writers later deployed an all-caps font for emphasis.

“We IMPLORE you to send State Police Officers to Hampton Beach this summer for crowd control-as there is severe potential danger to our town, dwellings, livelihoods and homes if there should be continuous gatherings such as last night,” the petition said.

Beach fights were also reported in Plymouth, Mass.

A crowd of about 100 to 150 people gathered at White Horse Beach in Plymouth on May 23 for what appeared to be a loosely organized boxing match, local police have said. Fisticuffs are only legal in Massachusetts if sanctioned by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission.

That was decidedly not the case at White Horse, where police were called around 2:45 p.m. on the 23rd for a possible fight at the entry. Police have said a Plymouth sergeant and two officers arrived to find the crowd dispersing, and no arrests were made on scene.

Later, a community member told police about a video posted to Instagram that showed two men in boxing gloves at the beach and a person who appeared to be officiating a fight between the combatants, officials have said.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, which oversees New Hampshire State Police, said via email that he was “unaware of any connection between” the brawls last month at Hampton and White Horse beaches.

Officials with the Hampton and Plymouth police departments didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.

