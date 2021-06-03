Providence Public Library unveils R.I.’s first public archive of LGBTQ+ works

“We were aware of the gap in materials documenting Rhode Island’s queer history in libraries and archives and we realized that as a special collection in a public library we have a unique set of skills and resources to offer to the community to help tell their own stories,” said Wells.

People will be able to flip through photographs, documents, newspaper and magazine clippings, listen to people’s first-hand lived experiences in recorded interviews, and more.

PROVIDENCE — This June marks 45 years since people started marching to celebrate Pride, taking to the streets of Providence to call for equality of those in the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Providence Public Library has gathered the history of that struggle in the state’s first ever public community archive dedicated to the cultural and political stories and history of LGBTQ+ people in Rhode Island.

The archive is designed to focus on developing collections that reflect the full range of the lived experiences of Rhode Island’s LGBTQ+ communities, including those who have been historically marginalized in mainstream movements, including Black, Indigenous, Latinx, disabled, trans and gender non-binary, economically disenfranchised, and otherwise marginalized people.

An album of photographs from the 1989 Walk for Life event, part of the Providence Public Library's new LGBTQ+ Community Archive. Providence Public Library

Some of the materials in the collection include the full run of Options Magazine from 1982 to present, 24 oral history interviews, and materials that are relative to the marriage equality movement in the state — all of which was donated to the library. The library is currently adding collections from the AIDS Project Rhode Island archives, or APRI, and the Kim Deacon Collection.

Deacon was the owner of the Kings & Queens Bar in Woonsocket from 1979 to 2002. The collection documents the bar as more than just a business, but “the hub of social and cultural opportunities” for the LGBTQ+ community for more than 20 years, said Kate Wells, curator of all Rhode Island Collections at Providence Public Library.

“As we approach June 5th — the 40th anniversary of the first reported cases of what would come to be known as AIDS — the timing of this donation could not be more instructional,” said APRI Director, Mikel Wadewitz, adding that the HIV epidemic continues to affect millions of lives every year around the world.

Wadewitz said the materials APRI donated to the collection “showcases and honors” the grassroots efforts that many Rhode Islanders made in AIDS activism beginning in the early 1980s. Many of them were caring for people in their communities that were dying from AIDS, there was a fight for humane treatment of people living with HIV, and they worked to ensure that marginalized and underserved communities could not just survive, but thrive, Wadewitz said.

Wells said the materials have just been donated and are in the process of being organized, described, and portions of the collections will be digitized over the upcoming months. In the meantime, however, people can make an appointment with the library to access to the collection.

The effort, which started in 2019, has been guided by an advisory committee that is composed of local members of the LGBTQ+ community and library staff. The advisory committee is also encouraging individuals and community organizations to submit stories, records, and ephemera to help grow the collection.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.