Roof collapses during 3-alarm house fire in Revere

“The fire burned through the roof,” Fortuna said in a telephone interview. “There was a partial roof collapse into the attic space after the fire burned through.”

Crews responded to the two-family home at 24 Kingman Ave. at 4:16 p.m., according to Revere Fire Captain Robert Fortuna.

Part of a roof collapsed while firefighters battled a 3-alarm house fire in Revere on Wednesday afternoon.

One man was inside the two-family home at the time of fire, and firefighters made sure he got out safely.

“One gentleman was taken from the second floor on arrival,” Fortuna said. “He walked out. Firefighters assisted him out.”

Advertisement

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for exhaustion. They were kept for observation as a precautionary measure and then released, he said.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from one of the apartments. Two cats were reported missing, and one of them was later found, Fortuna said.

Investigators reported that the cause of the fire is “undetermined,” he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.