Skier rescued from White Mountains after falling more than 400 feet in Tuckerman Ravine

The skier, whose name was not released, had to be “immediately evacuated” from the ravine due to the seriousness of his injuries, said the Mount Washington Avalanche Center in a statement. He was on his third run of the day when he fell down the ravine, a 35-degree slope. The skier had “years of experience” skiing in the ravine and was not wearing a helmet at the time of his fall.

A skier was injured Sunday after falling more than 400 feet down a slope in Tuckerman Ravine in New Hampshire’s White Mountains onto rocks while back-country skiing with his son, officials said.

Advertisement

New Hampshire Fish and Game and State Police were notified of the incident via a bystander’s distress signal at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, and a Mount Washington volunteer ski patroller notified the lead US Forest Service ranger at 1:20 p.m., the statement said. The ski patroller then “made contact” with the injured skier and the group of bystanders who were providing aid. The patroller determined the skier had to be evacuated.

Rescue efforts began shortly after, when Gorham Emergency Medical Services “started up” the Shelbourne Ski Trail around 2:45 p.m. while the ski patrol and forest service ranger moved the skier via a litter. The skier was transported to the floor of the ravine then down to Hermit Lake “via a very steep trail,” the statement said.

Weather factors prevented local air ambulance services from flying but a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter was able to fly to the scene and “hoist” the man to a Level 1 trauma center in Portland, Maine, the statement said.

The statement did not detail the man’s injuries or his condition.

The avalanche center commended the efforts of the bystanders who assisted the man, noting that “anyone having an accident would be lucky to have this group of solid individuals to assist them.”

Advertisement

The group of bystanders quickly mastered moving the litter over rough terrain, even passing the litter when the terrain became too steep to walk safely with it. Mount Washington Avalanche Center

Earlier this year, a backcountry skier was found dead in the White Mountains, buried under an avalanche he triggered. The man, Ian Forgays, an experienced backcountry skier, was killed on Feb. 1, the Globe reported.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.