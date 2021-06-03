Small business support center opens in Providence

The center welcomes all interested businesses, but especially those from the 02908 and 02909 ZIP codes.

The business center will serve as “a collaborative, one-stop shop where individuals and small business owners can easily find the resources and support they need to launch and grow their businesses,” the groups said.

PROVIDENCE — The Social Enterprise Greenhouse and ONE Neighborhood Builders on Thursday announced the opening of a local business support center at 222 Manton Ave.

“Small businesses are a fundamental part of Providence and make our city a vibrant place to live, work, and play,” Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said in a statement. “Removing barriers for more small businesses to thrive helps grow and sustain our community, now and for generations to come.”

Jennifer Hawkins, president and executive director of ONE Neighborhood Builders, said that when storefront commercial space at 222 Manton Ave. became available for a new lease this fall, she approached Social Enterprise Greenhouse and asked if they’d join in creating a business support center “tailored to the needs of local merchants and makers in Central Providence.”

“We’re pleased our vision is now a reality and thrilled to welcome the many partnering organizations to the site,” she said.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse CEO Kelly Ramirez said, “The vision for the center is to be for the community, by the community, and a place where individuals can walk in, tell us what they aspire to do, and we meet them where they’re at. The ultimate goal is to provide individuals and small business owners with the support they most need to help them build economic opportunities and wealth.”

She said the center includes space for people to work together, meet with the partnering organizations, and work directly with Social Enterprise Greenhouse staff members.

The new business support center will provide resources such as:

Access to the Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s network of multilingual business experts and a menu of programs and services

Easy connections to partnering with business support organizations that offer customized services

Free Internet and use of computers in the common space

Technology training and advising

One-on-one support through office hours and consulting

Workshops and community events

Partner organizations include the Center for Southeast Asians, Center for Women & Enterprise, City of Providence, Fuerza Laboral/Power of Workers, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Hope & Main, Multicultural Innovation Center, Rhode Island Black Business Association, Rhode Island Commerce, Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Rhode Island Small Business Development Center.

The new business support center will be open by appointment and can be reached by contacting 222Manton@segreenhouse.org.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.