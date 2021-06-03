State police arrest driver clocked at 113 m.p.h. in Portsmouth, N.H.; charged with drunk driving

According to the statement, police were notified around 6 p.m. that the Cruze had been spotted with rear-end damage, and that the vehicle was “swerving as it nearly” caused a collision. The Cruze at the time was traveling on Interstate 95 northbound from the Massachusetts line, the statement said.

In a statement, New Hampshire State Police identified the driver as Joseph Noone, who’s now charged criminally in connection with the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if Noone had hired a lawyer.

A 32-year-old Portsmouth, N.H., man was allegedly drunk behind the wheel Wednesday with a suspended license as he traveled in that area from the Massachusetts state line, striking two vehicles and reaching speeds of 113 m.p.h. before crashing a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze into a tree, authorities said.

“As Troopers began to search for the suspect vehicle, it was observed northbound and clocked at 113 miles per hour,” the release said. “While Troopers began to close the distance between themselves and the suspect vehicle, the driver exited the highway towards the Portsmouth Traffic Circle.”

That’s when two other vehicles suffered damage.

“The suspect vehicle collided with a 2015 Scion TC, operated by 22 year-old Gary Strzepek of Gilmanton, N.H., and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 22 year-old Brianna Fitzpatrick of Dover, NH,” the statement said. “Neither party was injured as a result of the collisions.”

And Noone, the statement said, kept driving until the Cruze struck a tree.

“After striking two vehicles, the suspect continued into the center median of the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and collided with a tree,” the statement said. “The operator was removed from the vehicle and immediately arrested.”

Noone, the statement said, now faces charges of reckless operation, reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, operating after suspension, and speeding.

“Noone was transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and received personal recognizance bail,” the statement said. “Noone did remain at the Hospital for observation and he will be summoned to Rockingham County Superior Court at a date to be determined.”

